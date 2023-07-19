Taco Truck Love: Five of Our Favorite New Finds Around Columbus

Bethia Woolf

Over the past year, my husband, Andy Dehus, and I have been taking an unofficial “taco truck census,” and we’ve been amazed at the growth. In 2009, we estimated there were about 35 so-called taco trucks. This year, we’ve counted more than 100 across the Central Ohio landscape. Some of our favorites, such as the West Side’s Mr. Grill Tacos, date back as far as 2001; but over two decades of nonstop growth means there are many opportunities to discover new vendors selling tacos, sopes, tortas, huaraches, enchiladas, aguas frescas and much more.

Accessibility and bang-for-your-buck are certainly a winning formula for taco trucks, but the real draw is the pleasure of experiencing Mexican food cooked specifically to Mexican tastes, with significant regional variety found among the dishes. The distinct culinary traditions of Michoacán, Jalisco, Oaxaca and San Luis Potosí, among others, are all expressed locally, and Mexico-born residents from those regions frequent their favorites for a comforting taste of home.

Below are five of our favorites from among the newest trucks on the block. While Spanish may be useful when ordering at some trucks, we’re finding that English is more widely spoken than in the past.

1. Los Pachucos Taqueria

2095 Lockbourne Road, South Side, 614-946-8589

Luis Flores Salinas and family have been in the food business for years, but their truck—named to reflect their hometown of Pachuca in the state of Hidalgo—really took off after their social-media-savvy daughter Martha became involved in 2021. During a busy lunch hour one Wednesday, over 30 hungry patrons were gathered, some of them enjoying their meals at picnic tables under a shelter. Many customers were there for the machete, a large, handmade corn tortilla similar in shape and size to the blade, filled with the meat of your choice and cheese. The family sourced a special, oblong tortilla press from Chicago to keep up with demand.

Los Pachucos is also notable for its extensive selection of proteins, featuring not only the expected options (asada, pastor, chorizo, pollo, carnitas) but also cachete (cow cheek), buche (pork stomach) and barbacoa de borrego (slow-cooked shredded lamb).

2. Taqueria Los Caporales

1570 Morse Road, North Side, 614-570-6652

Open a mere two months as of this writing, Los Caporales brightens the mundane corner of Morse and Karl roads with its vibrant red bus, out of which its owners serve some of the best Mexican food Jalisco has to offer. Owners Rocio Montaño and Salvador Brambila moved here from Oregon upon seeing a relative’s success with Taqueria Guadalajara, a highly recommended restaurant in Northland.

Beyond the truck’s well-executed takes on Mexican standards like tacos, burritos, tortas and others, they also offer a piquant version of ceviche. Of the nicely prepared meats, lengua is a particular standout. And they’ve not only capitulated to the quesabirria craze (stewed beef and cheese in a grill-top-fried tortilla), Los Caporales has improved upon it with a rendition that is beautifully seasoned and far less greasy than the norm.

3. Francisco El Nevado Taqueria

1386 W. Broad St., West Side, 614-264-2364

At their West Side location near Central Avenue, the Francisco family prepares food from their hometown of Toluca, just west of Mexico City. The truck often attracts veteran food service pros, like Miguel Bautista from Joya’s Café, because co-owner Elias Francisco is a restaurant industry veteran himself, having served a long stint in the kitchen at La Tavola. The family’s restaurant background is evident in refined food preparations that particularly show up in daily and weekend specials.

On a cool and drizzly Saturday, this took the form of a thoroughly satisfying consomé de chivo (goat stew). Rich, steamy and mild, it pulls off the impressive trick of showcasing meaty flavor without imparting unnecessary gaminess. A side of the crispy tacos de chivo makes for a good accompaniment. These crunchy, goat-meat-filled crescents can be deliciously dipped into the consomé, birria-style.

4. El Tapatio Express

4005 Sullivant Ave., West Side, 380-250-1002

Tapatio is slang for anyone from Guadalajara, and this truck’s owners proudly represent the capital of Jalisco. Open for about six months, El Tapatio’s Sullivant Avenue location is in the thick of the most food truck-dense neighborhood in the city, and it’s competing well.

Standout menu items include the enchiladas Mexicanas, filled with an irresistibly seasoned shredded-chicken picadillo. The stuffed, crisped and sauced corn tortillas—topped with lettuce, queso fresco and crema—come four to an order and make for more than a meal.

Also notable is El Tapatio’s freshly made horchata (a rice-based drink made with sweetened condensed milk, cinnamon, nutmeg and vanilla). The perfect antidote to a hot salsa overdose, we couldn’t help but notice a container of rice soaking in preparation for the next batch. With premixes readily available, fresh horchata is a rare find, so don’t miss it.

5. Tacos & Tortas Doña Chayo

2140 Harrisburg Pike, Grove City, 614-815-6259

Sometimes you just want a sandwich, and though not every truck with the word “torta” in the name is automatically a safe bet, Doña Chayo emphatically is. The owners, natives of San Luis Potosí in central Mexico, split time between their primary location on Harrisburg Pike and serving Sunday soccer leagues in Rhodes Park.

Doña Chayo’s tortas exemplify the genre with a fresh telera roll (a large, football-shaped bread) stuffed with the meat of your choice and numerous toppings, including lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, refried beans, queso and more. On our visit, the only protein left after a busy day of service was chicken, which was tender, juicy and seasoned with a secret spice combo that elicited only a knowing grin when we asked about it.

This story is from the July 2023 issue of Columbus Monthly.