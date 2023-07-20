Big Changes Coming to Hilltop's Double Happy

Openings & Announcements

Double Happy, the longtime ice cream stand at 1280 Brown Road, is under new ownership and preparing for big changes. The Hilltop soft-serve spot was recently acquired by Lauryn and Evan Betterton, who plan to replace Double Happy with Bumble's Backyard, an off-leash dog park and bar offering coffee and adult beverages. Double Happy is expected to keep serving ice cream through the summer and fall seasons, with a pop-up preview of Bumble's Backyard taking place July 22 at the Brown Road location. Purchase tickets here.

Tajine House is expected to open this week at North Market Bridge Park (6750 Longshore St.). The fast-casual Moroccan eatery, which has a location at the historic North Market on Spruce Street, fills the Bridge Park space left vacant by Bread Bakery.

House Taco is taking over the former Dry Mill space at 79 S. Fourth St. in Downtown Columbus. Currently operating out of the Ohio Statehouse, House Taco is targeting a September opening, according to new signage on the Fourth Street storefront. The Dry Mill, the first sober bar in Columbus, closed last winter after only seven months.

This week, Bitty & Beau's Coffee, a social enterprise dedicated to employing individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, announced that it plans to open a location in Columbus, its first in Ohio. The Wilmington, North Carolina-based chain was founded in 2016 and now has 23 shops across the U.S.

In case you missed it, Cameron Mitchell’s Bridge Park restaurant, Valentina’s, opened its doors this week at 4595 Bridge Park Ave. As part of the Valentina’s debut, the local distillery Noble Cut has released two new limoncello offerings—dubbed Nona’s Cellos—available exclusively at the Italian restaurant. The offerings include a 60-proof house limoncello made with meyer lemons and a melon basil limoncello. “I can vouch for the authenticity of Nona’s Cellos, as the original recipe was passed down through generations of Nonas in my own family,” said Noble Cut’s head distiller, Tony Guilfoy, in a press release.

The Somali restaurant Sally’s Halal Grill is celebrating its grand reopening on Friday, July 21, at 2649 Northland Plaza Drive.

Budd Dairy Food Hall (1086 N. Fourth St.) was named among the best food halls in the nation by USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards. The food hall, which is owned by Cameron Mitchell Restaurants, landed at No. 4 on the list. [Note: Columbus Monthly is owned by the same company as USA Today.]