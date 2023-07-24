Chef Tyler Minnis to Lead Goood Friends; Thunderwing Brewing to Replace Sideswipe

Openings & Announcements

We now know what will replace Sideswipe Brewing, which closes this month on Columbus’ West Side. This fall, a new craft brewery called Thunderwing Brewing will replace the nearly 10-year-old Sideswipe at 2419 Scioto Harper Drive. Thunderwing’s owner, longtime homebrewer Jason Wing, recently purchased the West Side brewery and taproom. Sideswipe’s last day will be Sunday, July 30.

Goood Friends, the new eatery coming soon to Jackie O’s on Fourth (171 N. Fourth St.), will have a veteran Columbus chef leading the kitchen: Tyler Minnis. Chef Minnis is a one-time Columbus Monthly Tastemaker whose resume includes Angry Bear Kitchen, the Market Italian Village, Boxwood Biscuit Co. and Law Bird. Minnis and Wario’s chef-owner Stephan Madias have been working together at the Downtown sandwich shop for the past year.

A fast-growing chain specializing in Mexican desserts recently opened at 302 E. Fifth St. in Marysville. Michoacán a Pedir de Boca, which has locations around Mexico and the U.S., offers a variety of paletas (aka popsicles) in flavors such as horchata, Tajin and watermelon, as well as ice cream, mangonadas, tamales, churros and more.

The Columbus-style pizzeria Sparano’s Pizza has relocated from the San Margherita neighborhood to its new home at 3947 W. Broad St. near Hollywood Casino. The pizzeria operated at 3590 Trabue Road for more than a decade before moving to its new address on Broad Street this month.

Two Dollar Radio Headquarters (1124 Parsons Ave.) is hosting its first-ever Tortuga Week July 25-28. The special menu, offered this Tuesday through Friday, will feature six plant-based tortugas (aka toasted burritos), as well as tortuga tasting flights and drink specials.

Powell’s Liberty Tavern (50 S. Liberty St.), which was purchased last year by Local Cantina owner George Tanchevski, is expanding with new locations at Polaris and in Grove City, according to reporting by Columbus Business First.