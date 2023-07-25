After Hours: Get to Know Comune Sommelier Andrea Moore

Andrea Moore came to know wine while living in the Grandview area, where she visited the Twisted Vine weekly for wine flights. With her intellectual curiosity piqued, she took a part-time job in the wine department at Weiland’s Market.

“You can just keep digging deeper and deeper down the rabbit hole with wine. It’s just like an infinite well of knowledge. It just captivated me,” says Comune’s new sommelier and general manager. “I had a couple of really good mentors [at Weiland’s], and I used that year to study and get a certification.”

Moore later moved to Austin, where she was able to learn under a pillar of the city’s wine community: John Roenigk, the founder of the Austin Wine Merchant, named one of the top five U.S. wine shops for overall selection by Wine Enthusiast in 2021.

During her nine years in Austin, Moore also worked as wine director and general manager at an Italian bistro, where she was “pairing red sauce with sangiovese.” Comune, with its globe-wandering vegetarian menu, presented Moore with a much different challenge when it came to wine pairings. “Challenging, yes. Limiting, as well. Really full-bodied reds aren’t going to show our food well; they’re going to overpower them,” she says.

Moore’s imprint on Comune’s natural wine list, in the form of a more global approach, is already evident. Previously, the restaurant focused on California and France—big producers of natural wine.

Comune now sources wine from Argentina, Tasmania, Slovenia and the Canary Islands, to name a few. “I really wanted to represent the totality of wine and also have it mirror the food,” she adds. “The food’s really inventive; it’s not nailed down to one region.”

Moore also has introduced “Tuesday Night Blind Flights,” during which she pours flights of four wines—two reds and two whites—featuring “testable grapes” that a wine certification course would want you to know. She pours them blind so that customers can check their biases at the door. “The goal with this was to get people interested in wine at Comune and taste adventurously,” she says. “It’s an opportunity to taste some really cool stuff.”

And the most challenging wine pairing that Moore has had to contend with at Comune? A dish of asparagus with ricotta custard and Calabrian chile, balancing bitter, sweet and spicy elements.

“Asparagus is always tricky,” she says.

Get to Know Sommelier Andrea Moore

Favorite hidden-gem restaurant: Moy’s Chinese Restaurant

Go-to bar: “Studio 35. Sometimes somms need a no-fuss pint of beer.”

Something Columbus needs: “Bodegas, for the convenience of buying breakfast tacos and Cru Beaujolais at the same stop”

Bottle always on her wine rack: “Anything rosé. It’s not just for spring; I drink pink through all seasons of weather and life!”

Recommended reading: “Vignette” by Jane Lopes. “She frames beverage education in a witty memoir style—an honest look into the life of a female sommelier.”

This story is from the July 2023 issue of Columbus Monthly.