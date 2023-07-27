Cento’s Opening Date is Set; Safia Sweets & Kitchen to Close

Openings & Announcements

Cameron Mitchell Restaurants announced the opening date for its 100th restaurant, Cento. The Italian restaurant, set to open Aug. 22, fills the former G. Michael’s Bistro & Bar space at 595 S. Third St. in German Village. Reservations are not yet open.

Domo Sushi Kitchen & Bar recently opened in the former Nida’s space at 976 N. High St. in the Short North. In addition to sushi, Domo serves a variety of Japanese and Korean dishes such as yakitori, udon, kalbi, Berkshire tonkatsu and more.

Alex and Stephanie Athan, the owners of 1922 On the Square in Newark, are preparing to open their new Mexican-inspired restaurant this week. Mariposa Mexican Cuisine will make its Newark debut Monday, July 31, at 5 N. Third St., formerly home to Barrel & Boar.

Events

Pretentious Barrel House is teaming up with the cottage bakery Pechka Bakery for a pastry and beer pairing event on Sunday, Aug. 6. The event kicks off at 1 p.m. at the Pretentious taproom (745 Taylor Ave.). Tickets are now on sale for $60, which gets you six of Pechka’s Eastern European-style pastries and six Pretentious beer tastings.

Closings

Only a handful of months since its grand opening, Safia Sweets & Kitchen has announced that its brick-and-mortar location will shut down next month. The Somali-owned "luxury café” at 2375 Silver Road will permanently close Aug. 20 but the catering business will continue, according to an announcement on social media.