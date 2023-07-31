Pat & Gracie’s Debuts in Lazarus Building; Hiraeth Drops Opening Date

Openings & Announcements

A second location of Pat & Gracie’s opened last week at 121 S. High St., located in the Lazarus Building. The space was previously home to BurgerIM and the Chintz Room. The locally owned restaurant offers a variety of Angus beef burgers, chicken sandwiches, “big bowl” salads and more. Pat & Gracie’s original location in Clintonville’s Graceland Shopping Center remains open.

Hiraeth, the live-fire restaurant from the owners of Chapman’s Eat Market, will open to the public Wednesday, Aug. 8. Reservations for August are now available (and going fast). Moving forward, reservations for Hiraeth will become available on the first of each month for the following month. We’ll have a preview later this week.

Lupita’s Mexican Cuisine opens its doors today, July 31, at 1586 S. High St. The family-owned Merion Village restaurant fills a space once occupied by Geordie’s Restaurant.

Nashville-based Maple Street Biscuit Co. is now up to two Central Ohio locations. The breakfast chain, specializing in fried chicken biscuit sandwiches, unveiled a Worthington location at 7105 N. High St. last week, joining the Polaris restaurant that opened in January.

The Trolley District location of Local Cantina has reopened after the taco eatery was forced to close over a liquor license dispute. That dispute is near its resolution.

Events

Mark your calendars for the next edition of the Columbus Cocktail Classic, benefiting Service! for Hospitality Workers. The educational event/cocktail competition takes place Sunday, Sept. 3, at Le Méridien Columbus, The Joseph (620 N. High St.). Follow @instagram.com/cbuscocktailclassic to find out when tickets go on sale.

Closings

Strawser’s Ice Cream, Pop & Candy Shop has shuttered its Hilliard location at 3229 Hilliard-Rome Road after just four months. The owners announced the decision on social media, citing the desire to focus on their original location in Grove City, their food truck and their escape rooms business, Conundrum Games.