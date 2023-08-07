Tasi Café Closes; Yellow Springs Brewing to Open Columbus Location

Closings

After 17 years in business, the Short North staple Tasi Café shuttered Friday at 680 N. Pearl St. The decision was announced on social media last week. Owner Tasi Rigsby opened the popular brunch spot in 2007. This may not be the last we hear from Tasi Café. On its last day, the café teased on Instagram: “We are coming back strong!”

Barrel & Boar has shuttered permanently at 8 N. State St. in Uptown Westerville, leaving behind one of the city’s most distinctive restaurant spaces in the old State Theater. The barbecue-focused gastropub, which had expanded quickly in recent years, is now down to 3 locations: Gahanna, Lancaster and the North Market Downtown.

Openings & Announcements

A&R Creative’s the Crest Gastropub will close next month at 2855 Indianola Ave. and reopen as Yellow Springs Brewery Taproom and Kitchen. It will be the third location for the 10-year-old Yellow Springs Brewery and its first Columbus location. The Crest has been a Clintonville staple since it first opened a decade ago, replacing a neighborhood dive bar, Crest Tavern. The Crest eventually expanded to Parsons Avenue in 2015, but A&R converted it into the Mercury Diner last year.

The modern wine bar Market Bar Vinoteca quietly opened last week on the south end of North Market Bridge Park (6750 Longshore St.). Operated by the same team as Market Bar on the market’s north end, Vinoteca aims for a curated wine experience using a state-of-the-art wine dispensing and preservation system.

The new Grandview location of Delaney’s Diner will open its doors Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 1105 W. First Ave., filling the former Marshall’s space. Delaney’s Diner is now up to four Central Ohio restaurants, with other locations in Groveport, Reynoldsburg and Westerville.

Distillery News

Columbus-based Watershed Distillery and its sister restaurant have been acquired by Marussia Beverages USA, the American arm of the international producer and distributor Marussia Beverages Group. Watershed co-founder Greg Lehman will continue to operate the 13-year-old distillery, which is now among Ohio’s largest. The Dispatch has more about the acquisition here.

Events

Tickets are now on sale for the North Market Wine Fest at Bridge Park, taking place Aug. 18-19 at North Market Bridge Park (6750 Longshore St.) The event will feature the chance to sample wines from distributors and wineries from Ohio and beyond. Purchase tickets here.