Holy Crêpes Debuts in Bridge Park; Prints & Pints Returns to Daily Growler

Crêperie Opens in North Market Bridge Park

Owner Enis Ndreu is now slinging sweet and savory crêpes at Holy Crêpes in North Market Bridge Park (6750 Longshore St.), an extension of his crêperie on wheels. The new location opened this week. Crêpe varieties include Nutella and banana, dulce de leche, ham and cheese, veggie and Philly steak.

Beer Art for Your Wall?

Mixing art and local brews, the sixth edition of Prints & Pints will take place noon-7 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Daily Growler in German Village (702 S. High St.). At this art show/beer tasting event, local printmakers teamed with 12 Ohio breweries to create 12 limited-edition prints. Only 30 prints from each brewery will be available for purchase for $25.

A Pair of Cafés Make Their Debut

A European-style café called Créme de la Créme Bakery & Café is now open to the public at 5311 Westpointe Plaza Drive on the West Side. The official grand opening for this Ukrainian American-owned bakery, which replaces Great Harvest, takes place Aug. 26. Meanwhile, Koffee Paradise, a new stop for coffee and pastries, recently made its debut at 6308 E. Main St. in Reynoldsburg. The family-run café uses Crimson Cup coffee beans and offers a menu of hot and cold espresso drinks, teas, frozen drinks with whipped cream (aka breezes) and Filipino-style pastries.

A Bad Year for Soup

Yet another Zoup! location has shuttered, this one across from Nationwide Arena. The locally owned soup-and-sandwich chain has experienced a rash of closures recently, including Zoup! locations at Capitol Square, Lennox Town Center and Tuttle Crossing. One Zoup! franchise location remains at Easton.

Cento Introduces Head Chef

Cameron Mitchell has announced the leadership team for Cento, its forthcoming Italian restaurant in German Village. Leading the kitchen is executive chef Jon Deutschle, a CMR veteran who brings experience from Marcella’s and the Pearl. Cento’s general manager is Jessica Stull, who was recently GM at CMR’s El Segundo Mexican Kitchen. Cento opens Aug. 22, and you can now check out the menu here.

Tomatoes Take Over Reynoldsburg

The annual Reynoldsburg Tomato Festival kicks off today, Aug. 10, and continues through Saturday at Huber Park (1520 Davidson Drive). This celebration of the beloved red fruit features carnival rides, live music, food vendors and activities like a spaghetti-eating contest and dodgeball-style Tomato Wars tournament.