Little West Poutine Opens; Taste the Future is Tuesday

Sweet Potato Casserole … Poutine?

Little West Poutine, a walk-up window on the back side of Little West Tavern, is now open for business at the Junto (77 Belle St.). A menu posted to social media touts classic poutine, short rib poutine and a poutine reminiscent of sweet potato casserole, featuring sweet potato fries covered in bourbon brown butter glaze and marshmallow. The carryout window is open 8 p.m.-midnight Thursday through Saturday.

Taste the Future Returns

There is still time to snag tickets to Taste the Future, Columbus State Community College’s premier culinary event, taking place 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, at CSCC’s Downtown campus (550 E. Spring St.). All proceeds from the strolling dinner benefit the Columbus State Foundation. This year’s participating restaurants include Agni, Borgata Pizza Café, Joya’s Café, Schokko Café, Valentina’s, Way Down Yonder Beignets & Coffee and others.

Royal Flamingo Claims Gold

Columbus hosted the Golden Bean North America competition over the weekend—dubbed “the World's Largest Coffee Roasting Competition” with more than 700 coffee entries from nearly 300 roasters. Local small-batch roaster Royal Flamingo Coffee took home a prized gold medal in the espresso category for its CM Red Fruits espresso. (The roaster also took home bronze for its Black Honey espresso.)

Northland Gains a Ghanaian Restaurant

The Dish African Restaurant and Bar recently opened at 2009 E. Dublin-Granville Road. The menu includes West African specialties such as jollof rice with turkey tail, fufu, beef suya, waakye and more.

Rodos Nears Reopening Date

The Mediterranean restaurant Rodos European Grill is set to reopen Friday, Aug. 18, in its new, larger digs at 2151 W. Dublin-Granville Road, previously occupied by Velca Grill. Rodos is relocating from Clintonville to Linworth. A new fast-casual Greek restaurant called Gyropolis is taking over the former Rodos storefront at 3369 Indianola Ave.