Catching Up with Columbus Chef Kent Rigsby

Jill Moorhead

Columbus Monthly

Known for its white tablecloths, one-of-a-kind Greek dishes like skordalia, one-dollar oysters on Mondays, and a giant painting of chef Kent Rigsby, himself, with eyes closed and hands clasped (by the late Denny Griffith), Rigsby’s Kitchen was a place to eat wonderful food and to see and be seen. A perennial member of Columbus Monthly’s 10 Best Restaurants list, the restaurant’s closure in 2015 sent a shockwave through the Columbus dining scene, and particularly the Short North, the neighborhood Rigsby helped put on the map.

The onetime chef and owner of this iconic restaurant, which first opened in 1986, recently retired from his role as executive chef at the New Albany Country Club. Today, Rigsby, 70, spends his days learning to play squash, caring for his energetic whippets, listening to podcasts about the French Revolution, and dining at the restaurants where his former Rigsby’s Kitchen associates landed.

We caught up with him to ask about retirement, his thoughts on the Columbus dining scene, and whether one day we’ll be able to eat his food again. (Spoiler: maybe.)

What are you up to these days?

My wife, [Sylvia], left Columbus after high school and moved back here 40 years later. It’s been fun to introduce her to my friends and associates from the restaurant that became my close friends. Living in German Village, there are at least 50 people I know intimately over 30 years running a restaurant. We’ve been hosting dinner parties for six to eight people. It’s kept me cooking.

What are you cooking at these dinner parties?

For three parties, the main feature has been rabbit. It’s the original nose to tail. It’s sustainable, and you can really use the entire rabbit. I love cooking different types of pasta. I love cooking fish. I try to have two or three courses. Even when Sylvia and I are eating, the two of us, I’m not just putting stuff on a plate. I’m making stuff that I want to eat.

What do guests bring? It would be intimidating to find the right host gift for Kent Rigsby.

Nice bottles of wine, beautiful flowers. But their presence is my favorite. Some [gatherings] have been potlucks. We’re lucky to have two or three couples that are good cooks. It’s been a lot of fun and really casual. We have a big counter in our kitchen, and we graze and enjoy and talk. It’s about the food, but it’s also about the company and the gathering and conversation. We’re lucky enough to have a really nice patio shaded by a tree. This spring, it’s been so temperate. It’s like the south of France. I’ve never experienced a spring like this.

Tell me about your home kitchen.

We inherited a great kitchen. The signature part is this big island. It’s the nicest kitchen that I’ve ever been able to live in. The three criteria for finding our home were a really good kitchen, a real fireplace and a really good bathtub.

We hear you’ve been sighted at Andrew Smith’s supper club.

Yes. Roys Avenue Supper Club. That's the street he lives on. I got invited, and it was incredible. It’s in Andrew’s place in Hilltop, in a very lovely old house. They improvised a dining room with two long tables that are back-to-back. It’s amazing, the number of courses. The kitchen is very small. I’m very flabbergasted about what he’s able to achieve.

Would you ever open another restaurant?

It wouldn’t be out of the question. I’m thankfully very healthy at my age and have a lot of energy. It would be something where I could be the consigliere. This is purely conjecture. If there were investors that really wanted my brand, I would be into that. But I wouldn’t go into working 60 or 70 hours a week.

I’m also thinking of the template I experienced [at Roys Avenue]. I’m imagining one with my style. My own curated private dinner club, where I invite people I know. Or send a broader email out to others. We are doing an inaugural event at the Kitchen. Rigsby Redux, with a seven-course dinner with a set price. [Editor’s note: This event took place before publication.]

What was your favorite part of having the restaurant?

It was a perfect storm. [The restaurant] almost acted like a club. I don’t know if that exists again in Columbus. There are a lot more restaurants now. Everything is divided more.

But my favorite part really was the people that I got to know over the years. Meeting movers and shakers and wonderful artists. We hit at the right moment in Columbus’ time. The directors of BalletMet or the [Columbus] Symphony and the Wex all came from bigger markets. New York and San Francisco and Los Angeles. And they gravitated to my restaurant. Sherri [Geldin; former Wexner Center for the Arts director] alone would bring every star. She’d bring so many people to lunch or dinner. It was nice to be able to serve [visiting artists].

What do you think about Mayor Andrew Ginther's executive order to impose a curfew for Short North mobile food vendors? [The curfew was later repealed by Columbus City Council.]

[He sighs] It’s just part of growth. Sometimes I’m introduced to a new businessperson. They describe me as a restaurateur who opened in the mid ’80s and how dangerous and how bold it was to be there. In 1986, it was incredibly comfortable and safe. There were maybe gangs around but there was nothing to steal. Now, with the growth, the opportunists are populating there. And it doesn’t help that we have loose gun laws and the proliferation of bars, and that young people are drinking so much. But it will sort itself out. The curfew is smart, and so is the parking app. They have to do something. It’s a bigger issue than just the Short North. It’s [American] culture.

What do you like about the parking app?

When my restaurant was still alive, it was hard to find a place to park. Now it’s more accessible, [with] the garages, taking away the meters and using the parking app. It actually feels like a big city. Form follows function.

What Columbus restaurants are you enjoying these days?

When I’m out, I’m looking for flavor and execution. Sometimes people settle.

I’m excited about Speck [Italian Eatery]. The fact that a restaurant like that can open in Downtown Columbus. Fifteen years ago, that wouldn’t fly. Now it’s hard to get in there. I commend Josh Dalton on the triumvirate of restaurants right there. I think he’s really … talented. I’ve had the citrus salad with the chicory. The confit chicken, I’ve had twice. ... And I’ve had the ricotta gnocchi.

There’s Chapman’s [Eat Market]. A lot of my constituents compare it to Rigsby’s. But you can’t just walk in. They’re making it special and exclusive and creating a desire to go there. I live three blocks away, and I’d love to be able to walk over and have a seat at the bar. I have a friend working there that I’ll text to see if there’s an open seat.

Another one I really like that does a great job is Lox. Those bagels and the sandwiches they make with them are fantastic. And I’m a fan of what Avishar [Barua] is doing.

The Harvest [Pizzeria] on Front Street is our go-to. You can get a decent vegetable and the crust is good. Minimal toppings. It’s classic and tasty.

I like Paulie Gee’s. I went there early on, and I saw Avishar [Barua] and Silas [Caeton]. It was cool to see the top chefs of the city eating there.

And Understory. They execute the food really well.

What advice would you give to up-and-coming chefs in Columbus?

You can pay attention to the details of [the environment], but it’s important to make the food taste good. Understanding the principles of seasoning and preparation and timing is important.

And keep things simple. There’s a propensity for young chefs to throw everything but the kitchen sink in a dish. But really good food is minimal. Restaurants like Chapman's and Speck are smaller. They’re busy, and the menus are smaller. If the menu is broad and long, it’s hard to keep the quality.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

This story is from the August 2023 issue of Columbus Monthly.