Mi Yaad Jamaican Restaurant Brings Caribbean Flavors to Saraga International Grocery

Why does goat get a bad rap?

American kitchens have been slow to embrace goat, especially compared to its barnyard compatriots. But this lean meat is an environmentally friendly and popular source of protein served the world over. Yes, because it's so lean, goat can become tough if cooked too quickly at high temperatures. Prepared by the right hands, however, it’s tender and delicious.

The hands of, say, Mi Yaad Jamaican Restaurant, a bright food stall inside the impressive Saraga International Grocery on Hamilton Road. Mi Yaad’s yellow-tinged curry goat ($17) is among the best dishes I’ve tasted recently, offering heat that is subtle and not overpowering; the goat meat tender and flavorful, but not gamey. Entrées come with two generous sides. I recommend rice and peas be one of them, especially with curry goat. Other sides include plantains, potato salad, steamed cabbage and cornbread.

Mi Yaad owner Shaney Davis emigrated from Jamaica to the U.S. nearly eight years ago. Unimpressed with the Jamaican food offerings in Columbus, she was determined to open a restaurant that would conjure a true taste of home.

Mi Yaad, Jamaican patois for “my home” or “my yard,” was prepared to open back in 2018 inside Saraga, Davis says, but the market’s own debut hit significant delays—including a pandemic. Mi Yaad finally opened three years later in January 2021, and though Davis has no specific plans for expansion yet, her goal is to establish additional Mi Yaad locations as well as a food truck.

Mi Yaad’s other specialties include a moist jerk chicken ($15) that is dark in color, slightly sweet and emanates a slow-burn heat from “lots of Scotch bonnet peppers” (which have a Scoville scale rating of 100,000-350,000 units). Another popular order, the flavorful oxtail ($21), is deep dark in color and has a giddy, gelatinous texture. And go ahead, eat this dish with your hands.

On the pricey end is escovitch ($25), another traditional Jamaican dish, in which whole red snapper is fried until crispy on the outside and then topped with a spicy, vinegary, sauteed vegetable medley of carrots, onions and, yes, more Scotch bonnets. Davis says Mi Yaad’s escovitch fish is made to order, which can take up to 20 minutes. On my order, the white fish begged for more of that lovely, pickled sauce; ask for extra if you can.

Finally, don't pay a visit to Mi Yaad without ordering a bag of Jamaican patties (in either vegetable, beef or spicy beef; $4). Though Mi Yaad doesn’t make theirs in-house, these flaky, orange-colored handpies—ubiquitous all over Jamaica—will immediately transport you to the island nation. And for some in Columbus—home.

Mi Yaad Jamaican Restaurant Saraga International Grocery, 2750 S. Hamilton Road, East Side, 614-490-7197; miyaadfood.com

This story is from the August 2023 issue of Columbus Monthly.