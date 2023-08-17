The Butcher & Grocer Leaves East Market; Cocky’s Bagels Opens Near OSU

East Market Loses Butcher Shop, Gains Three New Vendors

There is a lot of shuffling happening at the East Market (212 Kelton Ave.). In a social media post this week, the Butcher & Grocer announced that its East Market restaurant, Butcher’s Galley, has permanently closed, and its East Side butcher shop will follow suit on Sunday, Aug. 20. The flagship Butcher & Grocer in Grandview will remain open at 1089 W. First Ave. Then on Wednesday, the market announced the addition of two vendors that will help fill the sandwich void left by Butcher’s Galley. According to the announcement, Buck City Sammies will make a permanent return to the market, offering deli-style sandwiches. Urban Gourmet will also join the market, introducing an option for burgers and wings. Finally, the gluten-free/vegan doughnut maker Monster Baby Donuts confirmed that it, too, will join the Trolley District market sometime this October. Monster Baby specializes in gluten-free and vegan mini-doughnuts.

The Wait for Cocky’s Bagels is Over

The popular Cleveland bagel shop Cocky’s Bagels is ready to make its long-awaited debut in Columbus. Cocky’s will open its doors Sunday, Aug. 20, at 1482 N. High St. near Ohio State campus. Cocky’s first opened in the Cleveland suburb of North Olmsted in 2019. It’s known for breakfast sandwiches served all-day as well as lunch sandwiches such as the Philly and Grilled Cheesus.

Lion Cub’s Cookies Expanding to Worthington

Grandview’s Lion Cub’s Cookies announced this week that it has a second brick-and-mortar storefront in the works. The new Lion Cub’s shop, expected to open early next year, will be located at 7105 N. High St. in the newly built Worthington Gateway. In tandem with the announcement, Lion Cub’s launched a crowdfunding campaign Wednesday and met its initial investment goal of $60,000 within just 15 minutes, according to a press release. The funds will go toward the purchase of equipment for the Worthington shop.

Land-Grant Teams Up with Gravity on New Community Space

As The Dispatch reported this week, Franklinton’s Land-Grant Brewing Co. is partnering with Gravity Columbus to create Gravity Experience Park, a community gathering space next to the Idea Foundry. The new venue, which is expected to debut this October, will feature an outdoor bar, live music stage, pickleball courts and an ice rink.

Two Vendors are Departing Hilliard’s Center Street Market

Hilliard’s Center Street Market (5354 Center St.) announced that it is saying goodbye to two vendors: Al’s Delicious Popcorn and Two Step Tacos. This will be the final weekend to find Two Step Tacos at the market. Although the taco shop is shutting down, Two Step’s tacos will be added to the Legacy Smokehouse (3987 Main St.) menu, starting next week. Meanwhile, Al’s will remain open through the end of August. The gourmet popcorn shop has two other Central Ohio storefronts in Northwest Columbus and Pickerington.