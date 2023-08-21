Habibi Grill Opens in Italian Village

Lebanese Restaurant Debuts in Italian Village

Habibi Grill, a new venture from the owner of Mr. Hummus Grill & Pizza, is now open at 1141 N. Fourth St. in Italian Village. Long in the works, Habibi is the latest Lebanese restaurant concept from owner Tarek Albast. The menu features traditional Lebanese cuisine (such as fattoush salad, kafta kebabs and chicken shawarma) alongside other offerings like tacos and pizza. Though Mr. Hummus’ original brick-and-mortar location off Bethel Road has been sold to new owners, Albast still operates a Mr. Hummus location inside New Albany’s Bubbly Hall.

The Wario’s Spinoff, Goood Friends, Opens Friday

The Goood Friends menu is here, just in time for the walk-up window’s grand opening on Friday, Aug. 25, at Jackie O’s on Fourth (171 N. Fourth St.). The new venture is a collaboration between business partners Stephan Madias (Wario’s Beef and Pork), Tyler Minnis (formerly Angry Bear Kitchen, the Market Italian Village) and Terry Gibbs (Paulie Gee’s Short North). The opening menu features six sandwiches with a Midwestern bent, such as the After School Snack, featuring fried bologna, American cheese, shaved white onion, “goood sauce,” salt and vinegar chips, and pickles on telera toast. The sandwich Ol’ Faithful, meanwhile, tops fried chicken with Délice de Bourgogne (a Minnis calling card), “classy sauce,” spicy pickles and hot honey. It’s served on a telera roll. For dessert, Goood Friends is offering a unique spin on fried apple pie and a Moon Ice Cream Pie, a riff on a Southern classic: the Moon Pie.

Cento Opens This Week

Cameron Mitchell’s 100th restaurant, Cento, opens Tuesday, Aug. 22, filling the former G. Michael’s Bistro & Bar space at 595 S. Third St. in German Village. The Italian restaurant features a new patio and a high-end dinner menu that includes artichoke hearts, bucatini Amatriciana, veal Parmesan, swordfish and a $72 Piedmontese filet mignon. A gluten-free menu is also available.

CMA Event to Mix Art and Cocktails

Next month, the Columbus Museum of Art and Watershed Distillery will present the first edition of the Art of The Cocktail Invitational. The event will bring together some of the city’s finest bartenders on Thursday, Sept. 14, when they will compete head-to-head to craft unique libations (featuring Watershed spirits) inspired by artworks at the CMA. The event takes place 7 to 9 p.m. at the CMA (480 E. Broad St.). Tickets ($30 for members; $35 for nonmembers) include a welcome cocktail, small bites and cocktail samples from the participating mixologists. Purchase tickets here.

Nonprofit Café Coming to Westerville

Ethos + Co. Community Café, a faith-based nonprofit coffee shop associated with Ethos Church, is coming soon to Westerville. The new café, located at 6576 Africa Road, will feature Florin Coffee, nitro cold brew, pastries, smoothies, sandwiches and more. Stay tuned for an opening date.