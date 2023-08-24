Aardvark Wine & Beer Moves Forward on Linworth Addition

What’s a Baardvark?

As we reported in April, Aardvark Wine & Beer (2355 W. Dublin-Granville Road) is planning a significant expansion to the back of its building in Linworth. Now that on-site consumption permits are in hand, Aardvark’s plans are moving forward, says co-owner Donnie Austin. The 1,700-square-foot addition will include a bar (nicknamed Baardvark) and expanded retail. Austin is looking to open the addition early next year.

Mnchs is Moving

Next month, Mnchs Kitchen (pronounced munchies) is closing its shipping container eatery at Newark’s DankHouse Brewing Co. (161 Forry St.). The good news is that Mnchs is relocating to its own brick-and-mortar at 56 W. Main St. in Newark, replacing the gyro shop Skorpios. According to the owners, Mnchs new location will have a liquor license and expand its food offerings, building on its menu of tacos, burritos, smash burgers and ramen. The last day to enjoy Mnchs at DankHouse is Sunday, Sept. 3.

Even More Smash Burgers

The Denver-based burger chain Smashburger opened a second Central Ohio location this week. The new burger joint is located at 1840 N. High St. in the Campus area. Specialties include a classic smash burger, Carolina burnt ends burger, hot crispy chicken sandwich, milkshakes and tater tots. Smashburger’s other Central Ohio storefront is located at 552 S. State St. in Westerville.

Beaucoup Beers in Bexley

The 2023 Bexley BrewFest is set to take place 3-8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, in conjunction with the city’s Labor Day block party. The ticketed, 21-and-over event will take place along East Main Street in downtown Bexley and feature food trucks, live music and samples from more than 30 craft breweries. Purchase tickets here.

Get Out the Bell Bottoms

The ’70s-themed club replacing SeeSaw is set to open next month in the Short North. Good Night John Boy, named after the TV series “The Waltons,” announced a Saturday, Sept. 2, grand opening at 906 N. High St. The venue will feature a disco-themed brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and dinner 3-9 p.m. Good Night John Boy, which is owned by Forward Hospitality Group, has locations in Cleveland, Chicago and St. Petersburg.