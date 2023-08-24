Six Nonalcoholic Drinks to Enjoy During the Dog Days of Summer

When summer heats up, nonalcoholic drinks are a refreshing way to cool down. Here are six of our favorites.

Fruit/Vegetable-Based Drinks

Cantaloupe Agua Fresca

The refreshing fruit drinks called agua fresca, popular in Mexico and Central America, are available all over Columbus at taco trucks and Mexican eateries. But among the most delicious and refreshing is the cantaloupe agua fresca at Catrina’s, an off-the-beaten-path restaurant at Ferris and Westerville roads. Made by combining fresh fruit, water, sugar and lime juice, the restaurant's agua fresca flavors rotate and come served by the pitcher-full. Find it at Catrina Mexican Cuisine, 2785 Ferris Road, North Side.

Tangawizi (Ginger) Juice

Riziki Swahili Grill in Tamarack Circle doesn’t just serve some of the best East African food in Columbus but also bottles its own housemade juices. Don’t miss the tangawizi—similar to ginger beer but with an even spicier kick—as well as the tamarind and mango juices. Find it at Riziki Swahili Grill, 1872 Tamarack Circle South, North Side.

Tea-Based Beverages

Nitro Tea

Westerville’s funky, neighborhood gathering spot Java Central offers much more than average joe. The café also has a series of fruit-forward nitro teas on draft, offering customers a creamy-drink mouthfeel without the milk. Java Central’s nitro teas also help showcase a local business: Uptown Westerville’s Blue Turtle Tea & Spice Co., located just a couple of blocks away. Varieties include Magenta Radio (with hibiscus and elderflower tisane), Yellow Submarine (with Guatemalan coffee blossom honey), Emerald Eyes (with Moroccan mint green tea) and Purple Rain (with white floral tea and passion fruit). Find it at Java Central Café & Roaster, 20 S. State St., Ste. B, Westerville.

Brown Sugar Bubble Tea

Brewed Leaf is one of Columbus’ most authentic boba tea shops. This charming little café offers customizable teas with toppings such as chewy bubbles, wild rice, nata jelly and pudding; you can even select your ice level or sugar amount. Don’t miss the tiger-striped, brown sugar bubbles with black tea. Find it in Olentangy Plaza at the Brewed Leaf, 809 Bethel Road, Norwest Side.

Coffee-Based Drinks

Umeboshi Espresso Tonic

Little Cat owner Raymond Kim says he was looking for the perfect balance of sweet, sour and savory when crafting his shop’s espresso tonic, which comes garnished with shiso leaf. He combines high quality espresso and tonic with the sourness of umeboshi plum, a Japanese pickled plum, in a drink that dances on your tongue. Find it inside East Market at Little Cat, 212 Kelton Ave., Franklin Park.

Nitro Cold Brew with Zanzibar Spice

You’ll want to seek out the black-and-white trailer from local micro-roaster Black Kahawa Coffee for this delicious, cardamom-forward cold brew. Be sure to grab a bag of Black Kahawa’s excellent beans while you wait. Follow @BlackKahawa on Instagram to see where the trailer will stop next.

This story is from the August 2023 issue of Columbus Monthly.