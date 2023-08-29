Third Way Coffee House Relocates; Pins Mechanical Joining Peninsula Development

Third Way Relocates Across the Street

A long-planned move for Third Way Coffee House (formerly Third Way Café) took place Saturday, though the Hilltop coffee shop didn’t move far. Third Way moved just across the street into a former Rally’s at 3059 W. Broad St. The new café space is larger than the original and will offer customers a drive-thru.

Southern-Style Biscuits with a Twist

A new gluten-free breakfast-and-lunch spot just opened at 821 E. Long St. in King-Lincoln Bronzeville. Family-owned Biscuits by Daddy-O serves a variety of Southern-style, gluten-free biscuits as well as biscuit sandwiches and take-home biscuit mix. The new eatery is open 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Pins Mechanical and 16-Bit to Depart Fourth Street

Last week, the city of Columbus unveiled details for the second phase of the Scioto Peninsula development, which will include 300-plus apartment units, a hotel, more office space and a yet-to-be-named grocery store at the corner of Belle and Broad streets. The development will also include Pins Mechanical Co., which “will incorporate 16-Bit Bar+Arcade and its arcade games within the Pins walls,” according to a spokesperson for Rise Brands (owner of both bar concepts). Bringing the sibling brands together under one roof is much like the design in Bridge Park, and it means Pins and 16-Bit will be relocating from their original locations on Fourth Street. There’s no word yet on what will replace them. Unlike the Bridge Park design, Rise Brands’ hot dog concept, Weenie Wonder, will not be joining the development.

Trouble in the Trolley District

The owner of the East Market, Trolley East Market LLC, is suing two former tenants over unpaid rent in Franklin County Common Pleas Court. The vendors being sued are the Butcher & Grocer, which shut down its grocery and restaurant locations in the market last month, and the Pit BBQ Grille, which never opened despite signing a lease. This week, freelancer Andy Downing reported on the East Market’s persistent struggles for Columbus Monthly. Read his story here.

Old North Gaining Cincy Ramen Spot

Zundo Ramen & Donburi, a highly touted Cincinnati ramen and sake spot, is coming to 2500 N. High St.—a new development in the Old North. Owner Han Lin studied in Japan before opening a Cincinnati sushi restaurant called Mei in 2000, followed in 2018 by Zundo in Cincy’s Over-the-Rhine neighborhood. The 1,800-square-foot restaurant will offer ramen and donburi (rice bowls) as well as beer, sake and whiskey.

Fyr Lights Up Sundays

On Tuesday, Fyr (404 N. High St.) at Hilton Columbus Downtown announced the addition of brunch service from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays. A brunch buffet will also be available 7-11 a.m. Menu items include coconut-fried shrimp and waffle, smoked salmon Benedict, brunch pizza, challah French toast and more. View the brunch menu here.