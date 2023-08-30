Our Guide to the Top Places to Eat and Drink in Downtown Delaware

Nicholas Dekker

Over our two decades living in Central Ohio, my family and I have made dozens of trips to Delaware. As the center of its namesake county and home to Ohio Wesleyan University, Delaware has a wonderfully preserved downtown that’s retained much of its historic, small-town charm while introducing modern dining options and activities. The town’s proximity to rolling farmland and bigger attractions like Alum Creek State Park, Olentangy Caverns and the famous Little Brown Jug horse race, run every September, makes it an inviting destination for a day trip or weekend adventure.

Breakfast Options

Ask any Delaware native where to stop for breakfast in town, and all will point you to the Hamburger Inn Diner (16 N. Sandusky St.). Open since 1932, the one-room diner features an unchanged interior. Regulars know that you seat yourself, so if you’re a first timer, just wait patiently by the door until seats open up at one of the U-shaped counters. Hearty diner fare is the name of the game—giant omelets, corned beef hash, burgers—but the signature is the cinnamon rolls, oozing with a rich cinnamon filling and topped with icing. Locals say it’s best to order them toasted.

A block north of the diner sits Coffeeology (43 N. Sandusky St.). Part coffee shop, part antique store, the expansive enclave sits in a historic storefront, using One Line Coffee for brewed coffee, espresso drinks and seasonal specialties. In the opposite direction you’ll find Ciao Café (2 N. Sandusky St.), which merits visits both for breakfast and later for dessert. The Italian-inspired café dishes out coffee, freshly made doughnuts and house-made gelato. You’ll also find their truck scooping gelato at events around Delaware.

Lunch Spots

While Delaware excels at comforting, if not always adventurous eats, a bevy of new openings have given hungry diners the chance to sample everything from tacos to Korean fried chicken to steaming bowls of ramen.

It’s hard to miss the signage for one of Delaware’s most iconic eateries, Bun’s Restaurant (14 W. Winter St.). Noted for its neon sign hanging over Winter Street, Bun’s traces its roots back to 1864 as a bakery—hence the name. It’s difficult to pick a standout dish at Bun’s; which relies on comforting standards like meatloaf, pork chops and fish and chips. Likewise, Rutherford Café (9 E. William St.) boasts “Real food, no fuss.” Named for the 19th U.S. president, who was born in Delaware, the sandwich-centric café offers easy-to-love breakfast and lunch. Try the BEST (bacon, egg, spinach, tomato) breakfast sandwich or the Smoky Beefcake with roast beef, provolone and a smoky raspberry chipotle sauce. The same team at Rutherford owns the Greater Gouda (12 N. Sandusky St.), a retail shop positively packed with cheeses, meats, wines, pastas, snacks, sweet confections, cocktail mixers and more, with a heavy feature on Ohio-made goods.

Recent openings have expanded Delaware’s international offerings. Mashida Chicken (12 S. Sandusky St.) features crispy and crave-able Korean fried chicken. It’s one of several chains making its mark around Central Ohio. Mashida lets guests order double-fried chicken wings, tenders, drumsticks or a half chicken with a choice of sauces; I’m partial to the red-hot pepper, spicy garlic and curry sauces. Mashida distinguishes itself from other Korean fried chicken joints with a full bar, where you can find plenty of soju, a Korean rice liquor.

Yokai Ramen Bistro (48 N. Sandusky St.) opened in late 2022. The eatery features 10 types of scratch-made ramen bowls, from classic tonkotsu with pork belly to the seafood-heavy Spicy Xin to a vegetarian version with fried tofu and mushrooms. Not to be missed are the donburi, rice bowls topped with simmered meats and veggies. Try the chicken karaage or shrimp tempura, complemented by an order from the bar, like an Old Fashioned made with Japanese whisky.

After getting its start in Delaware, Victor's Taco Shop (186 S. Sandusky St.) has since expanded to eight locations across Ohio, the latest of which opened earlier this year in Powell. Victor’s is touted for its inexpensive prices and big portions, making it a popular college hangout. Even if it’s overwhelming to navigate the menu of tortas, tacos, enchiladas, quesadillas and burritos, it’s hard to go wrong. Give the chorizo tacos or adobada (marinated pork) torta a try. Victor’s is also unique in that it serves breakfast, so you can order omelets with chorizo or machaca (shredded beef); or go for the burritos rolled with eggs, cheese, potatoes and grilled chicken.

Dinner Destinations

The dinner offerings around Delaware follow a similar theme to lunch: You can play it safe with meat-and-potatoes options or venture a little outside the box with creative, often internationally inspired, eats.

In some regards, I feel sorry for the citizens of Delaware, who have for years enjoyed some of the region’s best dining in the narrow storefront at 15 E. Winter St. The space first came to our attention as Veritas, Josh Dalton’s push-the-envelope eatery that was the proving ground for Columbus chefs like Avishar Barua and Silas Caeton. After Dalton moved Veritas to Downtown Columbus, he opened Speck Italian Eatery, which made a name for itself before following Veritas south. So will a similar fate meet Cove: A Seafood Joint? Cove, which was named one of Columbus Monthly’s Best New Restaurants of 2023, takes you on an oceanic voyage (lobster rolls, fish tacos, seafood linguini) while staying in sight of land (burgers, wings, chicken schnitzel).

If seafood isn’t your jam, head a few doors down to 1808 American Bistro (29 E. Winter St.). The upscale but approachable neighborhood bistro opens for dinner and weekend brunch. Also a Josh Dalton-led restaurant, 1808 specializes in pub favorites done exceptionally well, from smash burgers to 48-hour short rib, roasted cauliflower to shrimp and grits. All of it pairs with a rotating tap list of 24 craft beers.

Other eateries in downtown Delaware range across the world, from the border-crossing Typhoon Asian Fusion Bistro (10 N. Sandusky St.) that incorporates Chinese, Japanese and Thai dishes, to the dive bar-like Opa Grill & Tavern (18 S. Sandusky St.), known for its Mediterranean meals and gigantic whiskey list.

If pints are your preference, both Old Dog Alehouse (13 W. William St.) and Restoration Brew Worx (25 N. Sandusky St.) produce their own craft beers on-site to go with nachos, burgers, and fish and chips.

Cap off the Day With Drinks

Owner Nicole Vanderdoes recently introduced Clo Wine Gallery & Lounge (27 N. Sandusky St.), a new modern space in downtown Delaware that invites you to hang out for a rich cappuccino, an expertly curated wine list and French-inspired brunch. The lounge stands out for its themed wine tastings (held monthly) and its regular kitchen takeovers from area chefs and restaurateurs.

One of this writer’s favorite breweries, Staas Brewing (31 W. Winter St.) is run by husband-and-wife duo Donald and Liz Staas, who brew all-grain batches of craft beers in every style. Their brewery is a convivial corner pub where locals gather for tastes of the Evangelist Belgian quadrupel and Senior Status double IPA.

If for some reason downtown Delaware is feeling too crowded, you can head east until you find Henmick Farm & Brewery (4380 N. Old State Road). Owner Nick Sheets and his family converted eight acres of their Delaware County farm into a brewery in July of 2021, and almost overnight it became the place to hang out. The stunning property features a handsome taproom and brewery built using reclaimed barn wood, with vaulted ceilings and a tall, stone fireplace. Outdoors, guests can lounge on stone and grass-lined patios, at picnic tables or around firepits. Sipping a pilsner, enjoying live music, ordering dinner from one of the local food trucks parked on site—it’s all a fitting end to a day exploring Delaware.

