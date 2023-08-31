The Crest Ends Decade-Long Run; Ohana Island Grill Opens in Northwest Columbus

So Long to the Crest

After a decade on Indianola Avenue, it’s the last hurrah for the Crest from A&R Creative. The restaurant’s last day of service will be Saturday, Sept. 2. The Crest is set to be replaced by a Columbus outpost of Yellow Springs Brewery, with a target opening in October.

Musubi, Loco Moco and More

Hawaiian cuisine is having a moment Central Ohio. On the heels of two other Hawaiian establishments opening recently, Ohana Island Grill is now serving the Northwest Columbus area at 3512 W. Dublin-Granville Road. The menu features Hawaiian favorites such as Spam musubi, loco moco, saimin, barbecued short ribs and, of course, macaroni salad. Ohana (which means “family” in Hawaiian) has a second location near Miami University in Oxford.

House Taco Relocates

House Taco is in the process of completing its move from the Ohio Statehouse to 79 S. Fourth St., formerly home to the Dry Mill. Its first day of business in the new space is Tuesday, Sept. 5. House Taco plans to start out serving breakfast and lunch before adding dinner service.

KPOT is Coming to Polaris

A second KPOT Korean BBQ and Hot Pot location is coming soon to the Central Ohio area. KPOT will fill the vacant space at 8665 Sancus Blvd. in Polaris, formerly a seafood boil restaurant called the Seasoning Crab. KPOT is a rapidly growing national chain that combines Asian hot pot and Korean barbecue into an all-you-can-eat experience.

Delaware County is for Coffee Lovers

The Delaware County Visitors Bureau recently announced volume two of its Delaware County Coffee Trail. Coffee lovers can attempt to visit all 15 spots on the map, which you can download here. Some of the Delaware County coffee shops along the trail include Ciao Café in Delaware, Boston Stoker Coffee Co. in Shawnee Hils, Roosevelt Coffeehouse in Lewis Center and Village Coffee of Sunbury