Catrina Mexican Cuisine Offers Excellent Eats in a Laid-Back Setting in North Linden

Amy Bodiker Baskes

Columbus Monthly

Fans of Columbus’ best Mexican food offerings know the drill: Often the most unsuspecting and humble locations contain the most delicious and authentic fare. This is the case at Catrina, a no-frills restaurant housed in a bright-yellow, garagelike structure tucked between two autobody shops at the corner of Ferris and Westerville roads in North Linden.

Over the years, I’ve been fortunate to travel all over Mexico, from the culinary center of Mexico City to beach towns to colonial cities like Oaxaca and Mérida. While each region boasts unique dishes, they all have one thing in common: the ubiquitous lonchería, a bare-bones diner packed with locals consuming delicious plates prepared in an open kitchen by family members. Catrina’s owners may not have set out to replicate such classic ambiance, but they have succeeded regardless. Be prepared to be transported to Mexico.

Catrina’s simple, single room has a kitchen counter at one end and wooden tables and chairs throughout. Both doors stood ajar on the summer days we visited, bringing a welcome cross-breeze to the struggling box fans and the single air conditioning wall unit. Mexican soccer jerseys adorn the walls, as do lucha libre wrestling masks.

Dominating the scene is a large mural of a Catrina, the restaurant’s namesake and a familiar Day of the Dead face whose skeleton is both stylishly dressed and ominous. With a crown of flowers atop her skull, La Catrina both watches over the dead while reminding us of our inevitable fates.

With the ambiance successfully transporting me back to Mexico, I turned my focus to the food.

Catrina’s extensive daily menu of made-from-scratch dishes showcases familiar Mexican standards like enchiladas, tostadas and empanadas. The menu, featured on two large whiteboards at the front of the restaurant, lists each item in Spanish with thorough descriptions in English. One whiteboard includes over a half-dozen different kinds of tortas, Catrina’s generously sized sandwiches served on impossibly fluffy bolillo rolls. There are no prices displayed, but no item we ordered topped $15, with payments accepted only in cash or via apps like Venmo.

Brothers Irving and Misael Bolanos opened Catrina in 2021. Originally from Mexico City, the duo, along with their sister, share in the cooking and service at the restaurant. “This is real Mexican food, not Tex-Mex,” Irving says as he welcomes us with a basket of tortilla chips, fresh from the fryer and too hot to immediately tear into.

And real Mexican food is what we enjoyed. I started with my ultimate comfort food, enchiladas verdes ($15), a classic casserole of chicken and tortillas baked in a mild green salsa. Catrina’s delicious version is served with a substantial portion of stewed chicken on a bed of tomatillo-soaked tortillas and topped with shredded lettuce, cilantro and sour cream. We also tried the pescadillas, freshly fried tacos filled with rich tuna. The generous quesabirria tacos ($15), more meat than cheese, shined with their warm spice flavors of cinnamon and chile and a delicious broth (aka consomé) for dunking.

Later, we returned to try the lamb barbacoa ($14), specially made on Sundays. Catrina stews its lamb with sweet cinnamon and onions and serves the tender, chopped meat with tortillas for make-your-own tacos. We also wisely ordered a bowl of its cooking broth for dipping and drinking. For the table to share, we ordered the empanada con papas y chorizo ($8.50), a corn pastry with potatoes and sausage. The masa was better than the filling. The tacos dorado ($13.50), essentially deep-fried taquitos, were stuffed with chicken and attractively presented.

My favorite dish was the tostada de camaron ($9), an enormous portion of cold shrimp salad piled on a crispy tortilla base—a perfect summer lunch. The shrimp is combined with classic pico de gallo ingredients (tomatoes, onions, cilantro and fresh lime) and topped with avocado slices. I asked for mine without mango, but lovers of this sweet fragrant fruit shouldn’t hold back.

Without a liquor license, Catrina offers a limited drink menu of bottled Mexican sodas and homemade agua frescas (fruit-flavored waters), the latter typically made with one or more fruits, cereals or flowers blended with sugar and water. Catrina generously serves their aguas ($5) in quart-sized pitchers over ice. Flavors include papaya, tamarind, hibiscus and horchata (sweetened rice water spiced with cinnamon).

Despite its simple setting, Catrina delivers solid and substantial Mexican fare that is delicious and authentic—the dishes cooked to order and thoughtfully presented. With the restaurant teasing specials like pozole and tlayudas on its Facebook account, I’m already plotting my return.

SHORTHAND | Catrina Mexican Cuisine

2785 Ferris Road, North Linden, 614-944-9036

catrina-mexican-cuisine.business.site

Hours: 8 a.m.–10 p.m. Sunday–Friday; 8 a.m.–11 p.m. Saturday

Not to miss: tostada de camaron, enchiladas verdes and homemade agua de Jamaica (hibiscus water)

This story is from the September 2023 issue of Columbus Monthly.