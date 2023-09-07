Clintonville's Pattycake Bakery Turns 20; Asuka Ramen Coming to Dublin

Pattycake Celebrates Two Decades

Pattycake Bakery (3870 N. High St.), the beloved vegan and organic bakery in Clintonville, celebrates its 20th anniversary this month. Founded on Sept. 13, 2003, by Jennie Scheinbach, the Clintonville bakery became a worker-owned cooperative in May 2013. It now boasts nine co-owners, including Scheinbach. Pattycake’s 20th-anniversary celebration will kick off Wednesday, Sept. 13, and continue through Sunday, Sept. 17. For more information about anniversary events, follow Pattycake on Facebook and Instagram.

Asuka Ramen Replacing Noodle Topia

A new Japanese restaurant is coming to Dublin. Asuka Ramen will soon open at 7541 Sawmill Road, offering karaage, chashu buns, a variety of ramen soups, rice bowls and mazemen (brothless ramen). The new ramen spot replaces Noodle Topia, which closed last year. Asuka is expected to open within a month's time.

Time to Dust off the Lederhosen

Columbus Oktoberfest returns to the Ohio Expo Center this weekend, Sept. 8-10. Inspired by the world-famous Munich beer festival, this free event features live entertainment, a family-friendly kinderplatz, games for adults (like the keg toss), an arts and crafts market, German food and plenty of beer. See the Columbus Oktoberfest schedule here.

Due Amici Owners Open Wine Shop

On Thursday, the owners of Due Amici are unveiling Sorso, a new retail wine shop and tasting room with a “casual, chic vibe,” says co-owner Heather Mathes. The wine shop is located on the second floor above the Downtown restaurant at 67 E. Gay St. “Rather than a wine bar, it's more of an upscale retail wine shop. We may expand our offerings beyond wine as we go along,” Mathes says. Tastings are free and by appointment only by emailing sorso@due-amici.com. Bottles and cases will be available for purchase.

OU Alums in Columbus Let Out a Collective Groan

Well, that was short-lived. Bagel Street Deli, the Athens institution, announced that it would be packing up its food truck at Jackie O’s on Fourth (171 N. Fourth St.) and departing at the end of the month. According to a post on Instagram, the truck will undergo maintenance and possibly return to Columbus in the spring: “Sadly our space is not as productive as it could be to get more bagels out in a timely manner, we’re hoping that this tune-up will help,” the post reads. “We hope to be able to come back in the spring to continue this new venture for BSD.” The announcement from the “bagelwich”-maker comes not long after Goood Friends, a new sandwich shop from the owners of Wario’s Beef and Pork, opened a permanent location at Jackie O’s on Fourth.

Calling All Honey Enthusiasts

Celebrate all-things apiculture at the Lithopolis Honeyfest Sept. 8-9 on East Columbus Street in the village of Lithopolis. The festival will feature a photo contest, honey bake-off, live music, arts and crafts vendors, rides on the Bee Train,honey-made foods and mead tasting at Wagnalls Memorial Library. Visit lithopolishoneyfest.com for more information.