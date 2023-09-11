Historic North Market Unveils New-Look Seafood Counter and Oyster Bar

Pull Up to the Oyster Bar

The seafood vendor COLO Market & Oyster Bar—formerly known as Coastal Local Seafood—has unveiled a spiffy new oyster bar, prepared food eatery and fresh seafood counter at North Market Downtown (59 Spruce St.). Customers can grab a stool and enjoy fresh oysters on the half shell, lobster rolls, fish sandwiches, chowder and more. COLO has also begun renovating its former seafood space, which will become a butcher counter and sandwich shop. The historic market has been without a butcher shop since December, when Saddleberk shut down. Saddleberk still operates a butcher shop and restaurant at North Market Bridge Park.

Downtown to Welcome a Familiar Lunch Option

Si Señor Peruvian Sandwiches & More is making a return to Downtown. The family-owned sandwich shop, which has a location in Grandview, plans to open in November at 155 W. Nationwide Blvd. in the Arena District (formerly Zoup!). It’s a full-circle moment for Si Señor, which got its start Downtown on Long Street before moving to Lynn Alley. It closed that location in 2020 amid the pandemic. Si Señor is known for its cilantro pasta and sizable ciabatta sandwiches, like the chicharron Peruano or Latin-style turkey breast club. Read more about Si Señor co-owner Guillermo Perez here.

Homage Lends its Name to New Bar at the Graduate

Last week, the Graduate Columbus hotel officially launched Homage Bar, a new food and beverage concept in partnership with Columbus’ own vintage apparel company Homage. With nostalgic design inspired by American dive bars, Homage Bar offers breakfast and bar foods like onion dip, beef sticks and Texas-toast BLTs. The cocktail menu was developed by veteran local bartender Josh Gandee.

Hoist a Beer Stein

While the city’s big Oktoberfest celebration took place over the weekend, the Germania Singing and Sport Society—whose tagline is “We do German Stuff”—is hosting its 66th annual Oktoberfest event Sept. 15-17. The free event will take place at the Germania meeting house at 543 S Front St. in the Brewery District. The festival will feature traditional Oktoberfest fare such as schnitzel, sauerkraut and brats as well as live music, a biergarten, games and activities for the kids.