Central Ohio’s Top 25 Residential Real Estate Transactions for November
As provided by Columbus Dispatch researcher Julie Fulton for Nov. 1–30, 2020. Statistics are gathered from the greater Columbus area, including Franklin and parts of other surrounding counties.
Columbus Monthly
- $4,300,000; 7010 Lambton Park Rd., New Albany; 7010 Lambton Park Road Real Estate Trust from LJHB LLC
- $2,000,000; 4199 Walnut St., Westerville; John K. & Lisa M. Vasconi from Douglas K. Forster & Kristin L. Daer
- $1,800,000; 342 E. Elm St., Granville; Mote of Dust Holdings LLC from Dennis A. & Denise A. Blankemeyer
- $1,680,000; 8488 Dunsinane Dr., Dublin; Curtis Loveland, trustee, from Dana L. Bork
- $1,650,000; 994 Jaeger St., Columbus; Kristie Nicolosi & Steven Lagos from CBI Investments LLC
- $1,600,000; 80 Maplewood Dr., Granville; Michael R. & Susan A. McNeil from Earl C. & Charlotte J. Koops
- $1,486,300; 639 Mohawk St., Columbus; Robert Dunn, trustee, from John M. Horack & Elizabeth K. Newton
- $1,375,000; 2408 Arlington Ave., Upper Arlington; Dominic M. & Katherine E. Buzzacco from Becky H. Laws
- $1,360,000; 7927 Ginger Place, Dublin; Steven Charles & Christine Schillinger from Jay A. & Kenna Villella
- $1,275,000; 4525 Ackerly Farm Rd., New Albany; Jack Anthony & Angela Lillian Pestello from Shaun R. & Cheryl W. Lajeunesse
- $1,190,000; 1118 Shale Run Dr., Delaware; Arin F. McNamara & Hena P. Ali from Nicholas V. & Tabatha J. Ferrugia
- $1,185,000; 9785 Riverway Run, Powell; Scott & Tonya Zeigler from Kathy J. Holland
- $1,125,000; 1842 Suffolk Rd., Upper Arlington; David A. Nagib & Erandi Kanchana De Silva from 1842 Suffolk LLC
- $1,095,000; 91 Ashbourne Rd., Bexley; Jacqueline R. McAllister, trustee, & Albert H. Chao, trustee, from C. Thomas Rice
- $1,075,000; 169 Auld Ridge Way, Hebron; David J. & Deborah L. Begy from Timothy G. & Julie M. Wigal
- $1,065,500; 7727 Tartan Fields Dr., Dublin; Daniel E. Jonas & Maya Bilic from Kristin L. Memmer
- $1,045,000; 1924 Bedford Rd., Upper Arlington; Molly Cassandra-Cox & Kevin Cox from Molly Griggs & Matthew O. Old, trustees
- $1,025,000; 3911 Tarrington Lane, Upper Arlington; Gary Mark, Marcia M., Darren M. & Carol Lee Shulman from Heather A. Haxton
- $950,000; 2376 Arlington Ave., Upper Arlington; Lanny A. & Chelsea F. Rubin from Nancy Cook Backner
- $950,000; 8916 Jersey Mill Rd., Alexandria; 8916 Jersey Mill Road LLC from Steven L. & Deborah L. Legg, trustees
- $945,000; 5732 Evans Farm Dr., Lewis Center; Terrence E. & Gladys A. Bichsel from ARH Models LLC
- $900,000; 4050 Harlem Rd., Galena; Columbia Gas of Ohio Inc. from Thomas & Diana Karbler
- $889,000; 330 Larkspur Dr., Galloway; Norman Kent Linton & Helen Schaeffer, trustees, from Robert A. Florea
- $871,500; 4440 Stonebrook Ct., Upper Arlington; Nicholas C. Bechtel & Melissa L. Meyer from Susan Shane Toothman
- $860,000; 1 Miranova Place, Unit 1125, Columbus; Robert & Elinor Shook from Doug & Barbara Mangen