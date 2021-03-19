Central Ohio’s Top 25 Residential Real Estate Transactions for November

As provided by Columbus Dispatch researcher Julie Fulton for Nov. 1–30, 2020. Statistics are gathered from the greater Columbus area, including Franklin and parts of other surrounding counties.

Columbus Monthly
  1. $4,300,000; 7010 Lambton Park Rd., New Albany; 7010 Lambton Park Road Real Estate Trust from LJHB LLC
  2. $2,000,000; 4199 Walnut St., Westerville; John K. & Lisa M. Vasconi from Douglas K. Forster & Kristin L. Daer
  3. $1,800,000; 342 E. Elm St., Granville; Mote of Dust Holdings LLC from Dennis A. & Denise A. Blankemeyer
  4. $1,680,000; 8488 Dunsinane Dr., Dublin; Curtis Loveland, trustee, from Dana L. Bork
  5. $1,650,000; 994 Jaeger St., Columbus; Kristie Nicolosi & Steven Lagos from CBI Investments LLC
  6. $1,600,000; 80 Maplewood Dr., Granville; Michael R. & Susan A. McNeil from Earl C. & Charlotte J. Koops
  7. $1,486,300; 639 Mohawk St., Columbus; Robert Dunn, trustee, from John M. Horack & Elizabeth K. Newton
  8. $1,375,000; 2408 Arlington Ave., Upper Arlington; Dominic M. & Katherine E. Buzzacco from Becky H. Laws
  9. $1,360,000; 7927 Ginger Place, Dublin; Steven Charles & Christine Schillinger from Jay A. & Kenna Villella
  10. $1,275,000; 4525 Ackerly Farm Rd., New Albany; Jack Anthony & Angela Lillian Pestello from Shaun R. & Cheryl W. Lajeunesse
  11. $1,190,000; 1118 Shale Run Dr., Delaware; Arin F. McNamara & Hena P. Ali from Nicholas V. & Tabatha J. Ferrugia
  12. $1,185,000; 9785 Riverway Run, Powell; Scott & Tonya Zeigler from Kathy J. Holland
  13. $1,125,000; 1842 Suffolk Rd., Upper Arlington; David A. Nagib & Erandi Kanchana De Silva from 1842 Suffolk LLC
  14. $1,095,000; 91 Ashbourne Rd., Bexley; Jacqueline R. McAllister, trustee, & Albert H. Chao, trustee, from C. Thomas Rice
  15. $1,075,000; 169 Auld Ridge Way, Hebron; David J. & Deborah L. Begy from Timothy G. & Julie M. Wigal
  16. $1,065,500; 7727 Tartan Fields Dr., Dublin; Daniel E. Jonas & Maya Bilic from Kristin L. Memmer
  17. $1,045,000; 1924 Bedford Rd., Upper Arlington; Molly Cassandra-Cox & Kevin Cox from Molly Griggs & Matthew O. Old, trustees
  18. $1,025,000; 3911 Tarrington Lane, Upper Arlington; Gary Mark, Marcia M., Darren M. & Carol Lee Shulman from Heather A. Haxton
  19. $950,000; 2376 Arlington Ave., Upper Arlington; Lanny A. & Chelsea F. Rubin from Nancy Cook Backner
  20. $950,000; 8916 Jersey Mill Rd., Alexandria; 8916 Jersey Mill Road LLC from Steven L. & Deborah L. Legg, trustees
  21. $945,000; 5732 Evans Farm Dr., Lewis Center; Terrence E. & Gladys A. Bichsel from ARH Models LLC
  22. $900,000; 4050 Harlem Rd., Galena; Columbia Gas of Ohio Inc. from Thomas & Diana Karbler
  23. $889,000; 330 Larkspur Dr., Galloway; Norman Kent Linton & Helen Schaeffer, trustees, from Robert A. Florea 
  24. $871,500; 4440 Stonebrook Ct., Upper Arlington; Nicholas C. Bechtel & Melissa L. Meyer from Susan Shane Toothman 
  25. $860,000; 1 Miranova Place, Unit 1125, Columbus; Robert & Elinor Shook from Doug & Barbara Mangen