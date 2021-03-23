Pandemic Purchases: High-Priced Homes with Plenty of Space

TC Brown

The Columbus real estate market continued its hot streak over the pandemic’s summer and fall, including plenty of sales to those with deep pockets. Magnificent homes ranging from the high six figures to more than $2.5 million were snapped up by a variety of buyers, including those known for fixing leaky basements, those who repair ailing hearts and others who serve up high-end cuisine. Some of these home purchases follow.

May

Dr. Raymond L. Benza, director of the division of cardiovascular medicine at the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center and a principal investigator of a clinical trial to improve the oxygen levels and outcomes of COVID-19 patients on ventilators, purchased a 10,000-square-foot home in Powell for more than $1.3 million. The house, in a gated community, sits on three wooded acres with ravines and a stream running through. The first-floor owner’s suite includes two fireplaces and a bathroom with heated floors. Two guest suites include kitchenettes.

June

James McGuire, the founder and CEO of Entrotech, an advanced material company headquartered here with offices in San Francisco, Los Angeles and Singapore, paid nearly $2.3 million for a home in Westerville. At nearly 2,000 square feet, the house was built in 2003 on just over two acres. It has three bedrooms with two-and-a-half baths, a fireplace and a partially finished basement.

August

Ronald Greenbaum, aka The Basement Doctor, a nationally-known brand, bought a home on two acres in New Albany for more than $1.6 million. The nearly 10,000-square-foot house has five bedrooms, seven baths and features a lofted sitting area, a fireplace and a private bath in the two-story owner’s suite. Its Tuscan-style kitchen and a hearth room overlook an English-style garden with a fountain.

Mark T. Colucy, a managing director at JP Morgan Chase & Co., purchased a $1 million two-story, Tudor-style house in Upper Arlington. The nearly 4,000-square-foot home features stone and hardwood floors, four bedrooms upstairs and a teen suite on the lower level with a separate media/movie room. A detached, four-car garage also includes an in-law suite.

September

Jiechun Liu, owner of J. Liu Restaurant and Bar, paid more than $2 million for a Galena home on more than 16 acres with 265 feet of the waterfront property bordering Hoover Reservoir. The nearly 9,000-square-foot home has unique touches including a slate roof along with copper downspouts and gutters. It has a circular, herringbone paver courtyard that is surrounded by manicured gardens. The five-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bath house includes a four-season room and a tennis court.

October

Ryan Schroeder, named in April as the new president and CEO of Plaskolite, the nation’s largest manufacturer of plastic sheet products, bought a Georgian-style home in Westerville for nearly $1.4 million. At more than 9,000 square feet, the home includes Brazilian cherry floors, four fireplaces, a gourmet-size kitchen and a stone fireplace in the great room with panoramic water views of Hoover Reservoir. Four of the six bedrooms are suites with full baths and walk-in closets. The house also has a multi-purpose gym and golf room.