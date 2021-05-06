Top 25 Central Ohio Home Sales for January 2021
As provided by The Columbus Dispatch researcher Julie Fulton for Jan. 1–Jan. 31, 202. Statistics are gathered from the greater Columbus area, including Franklin and parts of other surrounding counties.
Columbus Monthly
- $2,540,000; 5350 Olentangy River Rd., Delaware; Anthony D. & Deborah D. Grothouse, trustees, from Roush Leasing LLC
- $2,500,000; 300 Spring St., Unit 1904, Columbus; Robert Philips, trustee, from Sergeii Bobrovsky
- $1,405,000; 2462 Swisher Creek Dr., Blacklick; Andrew D. & Angela G. Bowers from Corsair 2462 LLC
- $1,200,000; 2620 Abington Rd., Upper Arlington; Hussam A. Fustok & Fatme Bachir from Cathy A. Rhoades
- $1,190,000; 95 N. Riverview St., Unit 313, Dublin; Zachary Santmyer from Ankit B. & Urvi J. Patel
- $1,160,000; 1991 Woodland Hall Dr., Delaware; Amanda Michelle Kish & David Robert Reich from Douglas and Melissa Lloyd
- $1,105,000; 8360 Strasbourg Ct., Dublin; Jerry Uvira from Robert S. Hoppe
- $1,092,500; 1101 Kingsdale Ter., Upper Arlington; Brendan R. McCurdy from Deborah D. Johnson
- $1,080,000; 10169 Widdington Close, Powell; Christy Lorton, trustee, from Lisa M. Colosimo
- $1,075,000; 884 Neil Ave., Columbus; Mark Todd & Ann Marie Levy Peters, trustees, from Tondra M. Newman & Marcus A. Taylor
- $1,075,000; 275 E. Deshler Ave., Columbus; Patricia Cazzato from Michelle A. Beach
- $1,007,875; 5236 Canterbury Dr., Powell; Thomas R. & Michelle Link Smith from Lisa Marie Kanney & Kimberly Ann Hickman, trustees
- $980,000; 2084 Tremont Rd., Upper Arlington; Jason M. & Erin M. Souza from Kevin E. Griffith & Julie P. Rindler
- $950,000; 12491 Gibson Rd., Ashville; Bruce A. Moore & Amanda Adams from Tiffany P. & Jeffrey S. Hall
- $949,500; 2542 Colts Neck Rd., Blacklick; Robert Franklin & Patricia Ann Wolf from Thomas E. & Robin L. Souder
- $935,000; 5567 Stansbury Dr., Dublin; David S. & Tracey L. Bricker from Carla S. Waldron
- $925,000; 3869 Olentangy Blvd., Columbus; Grant Sabatier & Erin Moore from Kevin R. & Carrie D. Fletemeyer
- $900,000; 2280 Dauer Ct., Powell; Erna Safaryan & Milana S. Akopyan from Joseph & Tiffany Holibaugh
- $877,000; 9366 Pine Creek Dr., Powell; Stephen J. & Kelly M. Ruff from Justin M. & Christy M. Petersen
- $870,000; 9808 Allen Dr., Dublin; Kenny Rankin from Michael & Susan Marotti
- $789,333; 4710 Bayford Ct., Upper Arlington; Lei Raymond Cao & Jing He from Tamas Juhasz
- $786,000; 655 S. Grant Ave., Columbus; James A. Slagle from Carol E. Savage
- $763,000; 6520 Quarry Lane, Columbus; Robert B. & Karen L. Hensley from Bette Purdy, trustee
- $760,000; 7300 James River Rd., New Albany; Matthew & Cailyn Lord from Nicholas E. Barnes
- $760,000; 8590 Sterling Ct., Plain City; Chris R. & Johana N. Matthews from Shane R. & Andrea Eighme