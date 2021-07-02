Top 25 Residential Real Estate Transactions in Central Ohio for March 2021
As provided by The Columbus Dispatch researcher Julie Fulton. Statistics are gathered from the greater Columbus area, including Franklin and parts of other surrounding counties.
Columbus Monthly
- $3,500,000; 15 Highgrove Rd., New Albany; Varun K. & Monica Mahajan from Esther Lynn Holdings LLC
- $2,365,000; 1370 Loch Lomond Place, Powell; Home Sweet Loch Lomond LLC from Varun & Monica Mahajan, trustees
- $2,239,000; 7690 Wills Run Lane, Blacklick; 99 Bay State LLC from Colts Neck Manor LLC
- $1,850,000; 2525 Wimbledon Rd., Upper Arlington; Eamon & Katie C. Burgess from Douglas T. & Kerrii B. Anderson
- $1,825,000; 367 N. Columbia Ave., Bexley; Gabriel L. Coe from Yoaz & Julie S. Saar
- $1,580,000; 7656 Wills Run Lane, Blacklick; Even Wang & Stacey Guan from Blaine M. & Kendra L. Byers
- $1,515,000; 7101 Armscote End, New Albany; Samuel R. & Karrie L. Short from David J. & Wendi G. Heaton
- $1,500,000; 4900 Bellann Rd., Columbus; John Rodeheffer from Gus J. Flichia
- $1,355,000; 7736 Fenway Rd., New Albany; Yohannes Bayissa & Makda Yohannes from Eleanor M. Zeiger
- $1,169,900; 7280 Waterston, New Albany; Bingfeng Tang & Shuang Chen from Karen M. Heintzelman, trustee
- $1,100,000; 6361 Riverside Dr., Powell; Jeffrey & Gina Maria Kirby from Stacey A. Breeden
- $1,100,000; 4280 Dublin Rd., Columbus; Cory & Kelly Eyink from Richard H. & Barbara B. Steckel
- $1,100,000; 250 W. Spring St., Unit 816, Columbus; Edmund Kassis from W. Spring St. LLC
- $1,021,500; 4808 Rutherford Rd., Powell; JET RE I LLC from Terry R. & Pati Alexis Imar
- $1,007,160; 1199 Haverhill Ct., Delaware; Justin T. & Jennifer Lynn Drummond from Jeremy E. & Nicole R. Young, trustees
- $965,000; 847 S. Fifth St., Columbus; Sara Elizabeth Marketos & Jillian Alyse Alberico from Branko & Janey Pfeiffer
- $954,559; 250 W. Spring St., Unit 316, Columbus; James R. Bacha & Sarah Mills Bacha, trustees, from 245 Parks Edge Place LLC
- $940,000; 1315 Cambridge Blvd., Marble Cliff; Michael E. & Debra J. Hoelzle from Jeffrey J. Jones
- & Stephanie A. Brett; $920,000; 7970 Ginger Pace, Dublin; John W. & Tiffany Stacy from Philip A. & Angela C. Jones
- $879,900; 10510 Wellington Blvd., Powell; James M. & Rebecca L. Barker from James M. & Marya C. Young
- $865,000; 2602 Brentwood Rd., Bexley; Craig Tann from Richard A. & Megan L. Hirsch
- $860,000; 4380 Biltmore Ct., New Albany; Clinton & Julie Borm from Arthur & Samantha Scherbel
- $850,000; 7305 Optimara Dr. N.W., Pickerington; Keith W. Coles & Shastri Rowtie from Jacqueline Katz
- $845,000; 180 E. Kossuth St., Columbus; Julie & Jeffrey Rosen, trustees, from MMGV Real Estate Holding LLC
- $840,000; 1820 Strathshire Hall Place, Powell; Ralph & Peggy L. Sanese from Katherine B. Knaup