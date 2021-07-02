Top 25 Residential Real Estate Transactions in Central Ohio for March 2021

As provided by The Columbus Dispatch researcher Julie Fulton. Statistics are gathered from the greater Columbus area, including Franklin and parts of other surrounding counties.

1370 Loch Lomond Pl, Powell
  1. $3,500,000; 15 Highgrove Rd., New Albany; Varun K. & Monica Mahajan from Esther Lynn Holdings LLC
  2. $2,365,000; 1370 Loch Lomond Place, Powell; Home Sweet Loch Lomond LLC from Varun & Monica Mahajan, trustees
  3. $2,239,000; 7690 Wills Run Lane, Blacklick; 99 Bay State LLC from Colts Neck Manor LLC
  4. $1,850,000; 2525 Wimbledon Rd., Upper Arlington; Eamon & Katie C. Burgess from Douglas T. & Kerrii B. Anderson
  5. $1,825,000; 367 N. Columbia Ave., Bexley; Gabriel L. Coe from Yoaz & Julie S. Saar
  6. $1,580,000; 7656 Wills Run Lane, Blacklick; Even Wang & Stacey Guan from Blaine M. & Kendra L. Byers
  7. $1,515,000; 7101 Armscote End, New Albany; Samuel R. & Karrie L. Short from David J. & Wendi G. Heaton
  8. $1,500,000; 4900 Bellann Rd., Columbus; John Rodeheffer from Gus J. Flichia
  9. $1,355,000; 7736 Fenway Rd., New Albany; Yohannes Bayissa & Makda Yohannes from Eleanor M. Zeiger
  10. $1,169,900; 7280 Waterston, New Albany; Bingfeng Tang & Shuang Chen from Karen M. Heintzelman, trustee
  11. $1,100,000; 6361 Riverside Dr., Powell; Jeffrey & Gina Maria Kirby from Stacey A. Breeden
  12. $1,100,000; 4280 Dublin Rd., Columbus; Cory & Kelly Eyink from Richard H. & Barbara B. Steckel
  13. $1,100,000; 250 W. Spring St., Unit 816, Columbus; Edmund Kassis from W. Spring St. LLC
  14. $1,021,500; 4808 Rutherford Rd., Powell; JET RE I LLC from Terry R. & Pati Alexis Imar
  15. $1,007,160; 1199 Haverhill Ct., Delaware; Justin T. & Jennifer Lynn Drummond from Jeremy E. & Nicole R. Young, trustees
  16. $965,000; 847 S. Fifth St., Columbus; Sara Elizabeth Marketos & Jillian Alyse Alberico from Branko & Janey Pfeiffer
  17. $954,559; 250 W. Spring St., Unit 316, Columbus; James R. Bacha & Sarah Mills Bacha, trustees, from 245 Parks Edge Place LLC
  18. $940,000; 1315 Cambridge Blvd., Marble Cliff; Michael E. & Debra J. Hoelzle from Jeffrey J. Jones
  19. & Stephanie A. Brett; $920,000; 7970 Ginger Pace, Dublin; John W. & Tiffany Stacy from Philip A. & Angela C. Jones
  20. $879,900; 10510 Wellington Blvd., Powell; James M. & Rebecca L. Barker from James M. & Marya C. Young
  21. $865,000; 2602 Brentwood Rd., Bexley; Craig Tann from Richard A. & Megan L. Hirsch
  22. $860,000; 4380 Biltmore Ct., New Albany; Clinton & Julie Borm from Arthur & Samantha Scherbel
  23. $850,000; 7305 Optimara Dr. N.W., Pickerington; Keith W. Coles & Shastri Rowtie from Jacqueline Katz
  24. $845,000; 180 E. Kossuth St., Columbus; Julie & Jeffrey Rosen, trustees, from MMGV Real Estate Holding LLC
  25. $840,000; 1820 Strathshire Hall Place, Powell; Ralph & Peggy L. Sanese from Katherine B. Knaup