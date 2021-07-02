Update Your Summer Wardrobe with These Seven Items

Add some bright hues and colorful patterns to your seasonal style.

Ana Piper

With our lack of socialization in the last year, is it a surprise that everyone could use a little guidance on how to dress when they go out this month? Herd immunity is growing, and there are plenty of other reasons to celebrate this social season. Here’s our challenge: Don some colorful attire, put on a smile, mask up if you’re in a busy setting and dip back into social life.

Chip Shot IslandZone Oxford shorts, $110 at Tommy Bahama
Persol 55mm round sunglasses, $260 at Nordstrom
Lilly Pulitzer Destini maxi dress, $228 at Nordstrom
Sea Glass breezer linen shirt, $99.50 at Tommy Bahama
The Snap shoulder bag, $750 at Shinola
Schutz braided slide sandal, $77.95 at Nordstrom
The Pee Wee Detrola watch, $325 at Shinola