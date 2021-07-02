Update Your Summer Wardrobe with These Seven Items
Add some bright hues and colorful patterns to your seasonal style.
Ana Piper
With our lack of socialization in the last year, is it a surprise that everyone could use a little guidance on how to dress when they go out this month? Herd immunity is growing, and there are plenty of other reasons to celebrate this social season. Here’s our challenge: Don some colorful attire, put on a smile, mask up if you’re in a busy setting and dip back into social life.