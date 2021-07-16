Top 25 Residential Real Estate Transactions in Central Ohio for March 2021
As provided by The Columbus Dispatch researcher Julie Fulton. Statistics are gathered from the greater Columbus area, including Franklin and parts of other surrounding counties.
- $1,550,000; 4026 Baughman Grant, New Albany; 1 Crescent LLC from Julie & Paul Liu
- $1,508,000; 648 Mohawk St., Columbus; Mohamed A. Warsame & Muna S. Ali from Mohawk 648 LLC
- $1,500,000; 6477 Quarry Lane, Columbus; D. Rex Elsass, trustee, from Bruce W. & Joanne Evans
- $1,450,000; 7662 Cook Rd., Plain City; Renee and Joe Robert Joseph Jr. from Vincent Guinn
- $1,385,000; 1780 Jewett Rd., Powell; Phillip G. Popovich & Dana M. McTigue from Shelley B. Milano & Susan J. Rock
- $1,350,000; 150 Beck St., Columbus; Haley Morgan & Max Brickman from Paige & Richard S. Langdale
- $1,300,000; 4994 Pesaro Way, Dublin; Ann B. Mlicki, trustee, from Donald R. & Pamela M. Crile
- $1,300,000; 7239 Waterston, New Albany; Vineet & Chetna Arya from Stacey Beth & Daniel Ryan
- $1,235,000; 11363 Winterberry Dr., Plain City; Ola L. & Charles Snow from CarGen Holdings LLC
- $1,225,000; 2118 Woodland Hall Dr., Delaware; Daniel L. McClurg from Joe R. Joseph II
- $1,200,000; 250 Ashbourne Rd., Bexley; Michael Shaun Kabbaz & Sarah Elizabeth Brewer from Nathan A. M. & Leah A. B. Kayes
- $1,135,000; 600 Woods Hollow Lane, Powell; Paul Zaleski from Stephen Joseph Choban
- $1,100,000; 209 S. Columbia Ave., Bexley; Gilli P. & Allison B. Zofan from Jeffrey M. & Jennifer B. McCloskey
- $1,100,000; 9466 Vista Point Dr., Thornville; Bruce & Shelby Daniels from Michael W. & Mary M. Anderson
- $1,050,000; 324 Drexel Ave., Bexley; Russell & Chloe Johnston from Mark & Kimberly Miller
- $975,000; 13931 Whispering Ct. N.W., Pickerington; Muhammad Khokhar & Sobia Saleem from Galina S. Ritchey
- $965,000; 425 Sycamore St., Columbus; John P. Hannahs & Christopher W. Beatty from Joseph R. & Carol R. Ryan
- $950,000; 2028 Loch Lomond Dr., Powell; Osama & Sana R. Khrawesh from Girraj K. & Veena Bansal
- $945,000; 8625 Dunblane Ct., Dublin; Joshua B. & Natalie A. Rubin from Jack R. & Helen Harper
- $915,000; 181 Thurman Ave., Columbus; Ricardo Ruiz & Heather Kleinman from Kristen E. & Anthony E. Kandah
- $899,000; 241 Ashbourne Rd., Bexley; Daniel J. & Jessica G. Bennett from Michael Shaun Kabbaz & Sarah Brewer
- $899,000; 7833 Calverton Sq., New Albany; Daniel & Stacey Ryan from Abul K. Ahsan & Rahila Karim
- $890,000; 1755 Dartmoor Lane, Delaware; Craig & Heather Lehrman from Brian P. & Shannon D. Stablein
- $875,000; 270 E. Third Ave., Columbus; Toni E. Hudson & Derek Benseler from Jody W. Dierksheide
- $865,000; 1073 Ravine Ridge Dr., Columbus; Nathan Charles Parry & Heather R. McCloud from Jimmy S. & Rececca Smith