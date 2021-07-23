Little Turtle is Moving Forward with Residential Developments

TC Brown

Land saved for housing by the original owner of the Golf Club at Little Turtle has finally sprouted two new residential developments. Midway between Easton and New Albany, the golf club has undergone dramatic improvements, including the construction of 170 condominiums and 204 apartments.

The Stonehenge Co., master developers of the Northland Mall site, old downtown Dublin, Gahanna’s Creekside and other major Central Ohio projects, bought the private club in April 2015.

As of spring, Stonehenge had finished and sold condominiums in two buildings, now known as HighPointe. At press time, a third building was nearly finished with most condos in contract and ground had been broken on a fourth. Meanwhile, about 75 percent of the apartment complex, known as Turtle Parc, had been leased.

“The vision of the original Little Turtle owners was to parcel off some of the land and build residences,” says Adam Tautner, a Stonehenge vice president. “But as we got involved we saw opportunity to maintain and improve the integrity of this one-of-a-kind course, too.”

The company’s investment will reach $100 million for purchase of the club, including the new residences, a renovation of the 50-year-old, Pete Dye-designed golf course and its original 40-year-old clubhouse, construction of a new gym, a 2,000-square-foot swimming pool and a state-of-the-art golf swing facility. The project marks the only development at Little Turtle in the past decade.

The condos, with two- and three-bedroom open floor plans, contain 1,700 square feet and 2,400 square feet, respectively. They include gourmet kitchens, 9-foot ceilings, high-end finishes, green HVAC units and an underground parking garage. The units start in the mid $300,000s and range to the mid $500,000s for the larger condominiums. HOA fees are low when compared to Downtown Columbus prices, at about $200 a month, not including utilities.

Membership to the private golf club requires an initiation fee of $5,000 and a monthly fee of $260 to $380. Residents are not required to join.

“We saw the topography and the view and available land for development,” Tautner says. “It’s such a beautiful setting to look out over the course, and since this is one of the highest points in Franklin County, you can see the skyline Downtown even from the second floor.”

In the past three years, Stonehenge has built 370 residences and has another 100 under construction, including Valencia in the Short North and Pierce in the Discovery District, Tautner says.

Steve and Lisa Crane moved into a second-floor unit in building no. 2 at HighPointe last July. They have a view of the clubhouse, pool, fairway and the Columbus skyline at night.

“In 1976, I was a lifeguard at the old pool here and when my wife gave the green light to downsize and we looked around, we kept coming back here,” Steve Crane says. “It’s like a resort with a brand-new clubhouse, excellent chef and 50 yards from the first tee. I can say with confidence we made the right decision.”