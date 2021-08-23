Seven Products for the Last Days of Summer

Ana Piper

We could all use a few fun new gizmos and gadgets as these long, hot days of summer wear on—especially for parents who are in full entertainment mode. Involve the kids in making their own ice cream and popsicles, or set up a new playhouse for preschoolers in the backyard. It won’t be long until fall is upon us, so have a cold brew and chill out as you push through these hot and hazy days of summer.