Top 25 Residential Real Estate Transactions in Central Ohio for April 2021

Check out the biggest residential deals for April 2021.

Columbus Monthly
4330 Dublin Rd., Columbus

As provided by Columbus Dispatch researcher Julie Fulton for April 1–April 30, 2021. Statistics are gathered from the greater Columbus area, including Franklin and parts of other surrounding counties.

  1. $1,787,000; 912 Matthews Brook Lane, Powell; Lojo Ohio LLC from Paolo & Marilena Cugini 
  2. $1,750,000; 8566 Dunsinane Dr., Dublin; Clark & Dixie May from Shelley Jean Meyer, trustee 
  3. $1,620,000; 10509 Mackenzie Way, Dublin; Peter & Cheryl Suerken from Robin L. Brannan, trustee  
  4. $1,600,000; 10122 Concord Rd., Dublin; Troy Allen from Sonia & Rubeal Mann  
  5. $1,575,000; 5106 Rosalind Blvd., Powell; Kayla L. & Michael S. Bell from Brandon L. & Becky K. Miller  
  6. $1,550,000; 3281 Milner Rd., Granville; Julie M. & Timothy Gary Wigal from James D. & Audrey L. Ogden  
  7. $1,500,000; 4330 Dublin Rd., Columbus; Hugh B. Showe II, trustee, & Heidi L. Koch from Mark  D. Swepston  
  8. $1,435,003; 250 W. Spring St., Unit 1116, Columbus; Parc Views LLC from 245 Parks Edge Place LLC  
  9. $1,425,000; 178 Quailrun Rd., Thornville; John L. Wirchanski from Michael L. & Hope W. Boren  
  10. $1,410,000; 7018 Hanbys Loop, New Albany; Brett & Natalie Meeks, trustrees, from Grand Construction LLC  
  11. $1,380,000; 3980 Baughman Grant, New Albany; Jeff & Hannah Heuerman from Aaron V. & Renay L. Andrews  
  12. $1,360,000; 2174 Peachblow Rd., Lewis Center; BZ Reality LLC from Brooke Ann Martin, trustee  
  13. $1,300,000; 5410 Muirfield Ct., Dublin; Matthew J. & Jenna M. Romeo, trustees, from Bradley J. Infante, trustee  
  14. $1,300,000; 247 Sycamore St., Columbus; Jordan S. Littlefield & Emily A. Cergol from Elizabeth A. Hingsbergen & Kathy W. Anderson  
  15. $1,299,000; 9308 Naples Lane, Dublin; Elizabeth A. & Andrew R. Biller from Shereen Solaiman and Salil Verma  
  16. $1,250,000; 5238 Red Bank Rd., Galena; Jay A. & Anglea M. Siefring, trustees, from Gerhard Hulger Hillmann, trustee  
  17. $1,199,000; 171 Quailrun Rd., Thornville; Benton Bodamer, trustee, from Christopher T. & Cameron L. Tobey  
  18. $1,185,000; 6521 Quarry Lane, Columbus; Iqbal Naiyer & Yvonnne Feng Lui from Janet K. Smith  
  19. $1,150,000; 2375 Brixton Rd., Upper Arlington; Jeremy & Erin Milton from Andrew C. & Linda R. Smith  
  20. $1,150,000; 2725 Abington Rd., Upper Arlington; Patrick M. & Alison A. Scott from Jon C. & Lisa M. Brooks  
  21. $1,147,000; 7147 Wilton Loop, Dublin; Douglas & Ashley Kanney from Matthew C. & Sara Peterson  
  22. $1,100,000; 6080 Post Rd., Dublin; Brian & Jenna Roberts from Kinman Holdings LLC
  23. $1,075,000; 5731 Evans Farm Dr., Lewis Center; Christopher K. Eaton & Colleen Siders from The Millon Group LLC  
  24. $1,075,000; 2010 Aladdin Woods Ct., Marble Cliff; Ryan D. & Melissa M. Kuhn from Sheila W. Bettendorf  
  25. $1,050,000; 8998 Turfway Bend Dr., Powell; Brent & Lindsey Sobczak from Oscar U. & Jane E. Green 