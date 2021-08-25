Top 25 Residential Real Estate Transactions in Central Ohio for April 2021
Check out the biggest residential deals for April 2021.
Columbus Monthly
As provided by Columbus Dispatch researcher Julie Fulton for April 1–April 30, 2021. Statistics are gathered from the greater Columbus area, including Franklin and parts of other surrounding counties.
- $1,787,000; 912 Matthews Brook Lane, Powell; Lojo Ohio LLC from Paolo & Marilena Cugini
- $1,750,000; 8566 Dunsinane Dr., Dublin; Clark & Dixie May from Shelley Jean Meyer, trustee
- $1,620,000; 10509 Mackenzie Way, Dublin; Peter & Cheryl Suerken from Robin L. Brannan, trustee
- $1,600,000; 10122 Concord Rd., Dublin; Troy Allen from Sonia & Rubeal Mann
- $1,575,000; 5106 Rosalind Blvd., Powell; Kayla L. & Michael S. Bell from Brandon L. & Becky K. Miller
- $1,550,000; 3281 Milner Rd., Granville; Julie M. & Timothy Gary Wigal from James D. & Audrey L. Ogden
- $1,500,000; 4330 Dublin Rd., Columbus; Hugh B. Showe II, trustee, & Heidi L. Koch from Mark D. Swepston
- $1,435,003; 250 W. Spring St., Unit 1116, Columbus; Parc Views LLC from 245 Parks Edge Place LLC
- $1,425,000; 178 Quailrun Rd., Thornville; John L. Wirchanski from Michael L. & Hope W. Boren
- $1,410,000; 7018 Hanbys Loop, New Albany; Brett & Natalie Meeks, trustrees, from Grand Construction LLC
- $1,380,000; 3980 Baughman Grant, New Albany; Jeff & Hannah Heuerman from Aaron V. & Renay L. Andrews
- $1,360,000; 2174 Peachblow Rd., Lewis Center; BZ Reality LLC from Brooke Ann Martin, trustee
- $1,300,000; 5410 Muirfield Ct., Dublin; Matthew J. & Jenna M. Romeo, trustees, from Bradley J. Infante, trustee
- $1,300,000; 247 Sycamore St., Columbus; Jordan S. Littlefield & Emily A. Cergol from Elizabeth A. Hingsbergen & Kathy W. Anderson
- $1,299,000; 9308 Naples Lane, Dublin; Elizabeth A. & Andrew R. Biller from Shereen Solaiman and Salil Verma
- $1,250,000; 5238 Red Bank Rd., Galena; Jay A. & Anglea M. Siefring, trustees, from Gerhard Hulger Hillmann, trustee
- $1,199,000; 171 Quailrun Rd., Thornville; Benton Bodamer, trustee, from Christopher T. & Cameron L. Tobey
- $1,185,000; 6521 Quarry Lane, Columbus; Iqbal Naiyer & Yvonnne Feng Lui from Janet K. Smith
- $1,150,000; 2375 Brixton Rd., Upper Arlington; Jeremy & Erin Milton from Andrew C. & Linda R. Smith
- $1,150,000; 2725 Abington Rd., Upper Arlington; Patrick M. & Alison A. Scott from Jon C. & Lisa M. Brooks
- $1,147,000; 7147 Wilton Loop, Dublin; Douglas & Ashley Kanney from Matthew C. & Sara Peterson
- $1,100,000; 6080 Post Rd., Dublin; Brian & Jenna Roberts from Kinman Holdings LLC
- $1,075,000; 5731 Evans Farm Dr., Lewis Center; Christopher K. Eaton & Colleen Siders from The Millon Group LLC
- $1,075,000; 2010 Aladdin Woods Ct., Marble Cliff; Ryan D. & Melissa M. Kuhn from Sheila W. Bettendorf
- $1,050,000; 8998 Turfway Bend Dr., Powell; Brent & Lindsey Sobczak from Oscar U. & Jane E. Green