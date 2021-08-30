Columbus Monthly Launches Its First Home & Garden Advisory Council

Sherry Beck Paprocki

I am continually amazed by the vast number of creative individuals in Columbus pursuing careers that somehow influence their lifestyles at home and elsewhere. Whether you’re an artist or an architect, a fashion designer or an interior designer, a social media influencer or just a social influencer, a public relations maven or gardening guru, you are among the thousands of individuals who continually contribute to our local creative economy.

That’s why we’ve decided to put together Columbus Monthly Home & Garden’s first ever Advisory Council. If you’re interested in participating, we want to hear from you.

We hope to get this group together by late fall or early winter—and we want you to be a part of it.

Here’s how we’ll select council members: Fill out our online form and tell us about why you’re interested in joining. Give us two or three paragraphs about your enthusiasm for design as well as a link to your LinkedIn profile and/or website. We’ll need to hear from you no later than Nov. 1.

Here’s what the Advisory Council will do: Meet three or four times a year to talk about exciting trends in the home and design world, and to get input about our upcoming issues. We’ll want your recommendations, and your feedback throughout the year. If you’re a homeowner with an enthusiasm for style, please know you’re also welcome to apply.

What is in this for you? In addition to making recommendations, you’ll be on our minds when we’re considering subjects for Columbus Monthly’s Style Q&As and other features done by us and our sister publications here at Dispatch Magazines. And, one more thing. Members of the H&G Advisory Council will have their photos in both issues of Home & Garden magazine each year.

This story is excerpted from the “From the Editor” column in the Fall/Winter 2021 issue of Columbus Monthly Home & Garden.