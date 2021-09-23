Columbus Real Estate Prices Continue to Skyrocket

TC Brown

Columbus may not be San Francisco where typical home values range around $1.5 million, according to Zillow. But Central Ohio has its own share of expensive gems. In recorded sales over the spring, one New Albany home sold for $4.3 million and another recorded a $3.5 million sale. Another five residences sold for more than $2 million around Central Ohio. Below are some details of high-end sales recorded in the last six months.

November

Kristie Nicolosi, president of The Kings-wood Co., which produces high-quality, private-label jewelry care products, purchased a 4,040-square-foot home in German Village adjacent to Schiller Park for nearly $1.7 million. The house, built in 1900 and renovated in 2010, has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, two fireplaces, a two-car garage and a private, outdoor entertainment area and pool.

Columbia Gas paid $900,000 for a 2.6-acre property that includes a single-family home in Galena valued at $404,400 by the Delaware County auditor. Built in 1987, the 2,854-square-foot house has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, an attached garage and a fireplace. A company spokesman declined to discuss the transaction, but in an email, he said Columbia is building a station in the area that includes an “in-line inspection tool” for underground gas lines.

January

Zachary Santmyer, president and CEO of Santmyer Cos. Inc., which provides petroleum products and services around the state, paid nearly $1.2 million for a 2,740-square-foot, third-floor condominium in Bridge Park West in Dublin.

Overlooking the new pedestrian bridge, the condo was built in 2016 and includes three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms. Highlights include a custom kitchen wrapped in granite with a large island, a two-and-half-car garage that has a private entrance, and a private access owner’s corridor.

Patricia Cazzato, the head of merchandising for Victoria’s Secret, bought a 3,325-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath home in German Village for more than $1 million.

The two-and-a-half story house, built in 1910, includes a wooden stairway with original posts and caps, a family room and dining area with a decked-out bar, highlighted by bay windows and a gourmet chef’s kitchen with a walk-in pantry.

February

Gabriel L. Coe, a senior vice president of investments with the Hatcher Group of Marcus & Millichap, paid more than $1.8 million for a five-bedroom home in Bexley that includes four full and two half baths. The 7,562-square-foot home, built in 2007, has an open-floor plan with a chef’s kitchen with marble countertops and a large island, a great room and a lower-level media and game room. The house, with two stairways, has a four-car garage and front and rear driveways.

John Rodeheffer, the co-founder, partner and national sales director of Zipline Logistics, purchased a 4,320-square-foot, single-family ranch home in Columbus for $1.5 million. Built in 1962, the house has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half full baths, a fireplace, a finished basement and an attached garage.

March

Renee Joseph, vice president of Red Sun Media, a Worthington-based video production company, paid nearly $1.5 million for a six-bedroom home on more than six wooded acres in Plain City. The two-story, 9,800-square-foot home, built in 2000, includes a grand gallery hall with a curved staircase, five full and two partial bathrooms, an executive library and a first-floor owner’s suite. The house has courtyards in the front and back, several porches and six fireplaces, including one near the pool.

This story is from the August 2021 issue of Columbus Monthly.