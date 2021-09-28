High Tea Runway Show Kicks off Columbus Fashion Week

Nicholas Youngblood

The Columbus Fashion Council kicked off its 12th annual Fashion Week Columbus in style with the High Fashion Tea Runway Show Sunday afternoon. The event featured elegant designs from Vinci Quevedo, Genoveva Christoff, and Gerardo Encinas.

Quevedo, an associate professor at Kent State University’s School of Fashion, was first up. His brand, Vinci Designs, highlighted bold silhouettes and starkly contrasting textures. His showing was dominated by massive women’s outerwear with fur and frills, in addition to floor-length gowns complemented by structured bolero jackets.

Christoff took the stage next, serving pastel looks that could rule any spring wedding. A 2009 graduate of CCAD, Christoff’s designs made their runway debut at Columbus Fashion Week in 2011. This year, her designs featured floral prints in baby pinks and eggshell blues, punctuated by fabrics and accents with a stunning metallic sheen.

Finally, it was Encinas’ turn to strut his stuff. Following in the bridal theme, his first model took the floor in a flowing veil, floating behind a glittering, silver gown. Sequins, glitter and colorful patterns made Encinas’ dresses pop, but it was the transparent tulle that caught the eye. The sultry-yet-classy looks were outdone only by a pair of floral ball gowns, whose bodices were a veritable bouquet.

The event also featured speeches from several supporters and board members of the Columbus Fashion Council. Founder and director Thomas McClure stressed the positive impact the council aims to achieve with events such as Fashion Week Columbus. The event has featured over 1,500 models and 130 designers since its inception, leading the council to become partners with the Council of Fashion Designers of America this year. McClure expressed pride in the diversity of the event's designers and models.

For more information on Columbus Fashion Week and to purchase tickets or RSVP for the week’s upcoming events, visit fashionweekcolumbus.org.