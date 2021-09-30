Top 25 Residential Real Estate Transactions in Central Ohio for June 2021
Check out the biggest residential deals for June 2021.
As provided by Columbus Dispatch researcher Julie Fulton. Statistics are gathered from the greater Columbus area, including Franklin and parts of other surrounding counties.
- $3,000,000, 5932 Whittingham Dr., Dublin, Bradley J. Infante, trustee, from Jenna M. & Matthew J. Romeo, trustees
- $1,775,000, 7910 Ginger Place, Dublin, Josh A. & Tiffany D. Peoples from Edward Michael Pollina, successor trustee
- $1,750,000, 8100 Tillinghast Dr., Dublin, Stephen Paul & Teresa Lynn Marohn, trustees, from Ann B. Mlicki, trustee
- $1,705,100, 5316 Lake Shore Ave., Westerville, Michael & Joella McNeil from George & Jocelyne Youssef
- $1,600,000, 4300 Riverside Dr., Upper Arlington, John Steven & Amanda Louise Sass from Sean Music & Emily Coleman
- $1,375,000, 1905 Berkshire Rd., Upper Arlington, Leah Martinez & Adan Mora Jr. from Brian & Maria Mauntel
- $1,330,000, 9787 Windale Farms Circle, Galena, Jeffrey M. Geiger & June Marie Konold from Mary Beth & Ronald B. Berggren
- $1,300,000, 7237 Deacon Ct., Dublin, Seung & Eun Kim from Bruce A. Boise
- $1,300,000, 3829 Burnt Pond Rd., Ostrander, Cory Leigh Hixon from David H. & Virginia R. Brown
- $1,290,000, 9120 Tartan Fields Drive, Dublin, Robert Thaddeus & Leah Plunkett Zajac from Randall K. & Anita L. Smith
- $1,250,000, 5540 Miller-Paul Rd., Westerville, Dominic J. & Nichole C. Candido from Melissa L. & Donald N. Wilson Jr.
- $1,250,000, 1670 Cambridge Blvd., Upper Arlington, Jamie & Kyla Spenthoff from Suzanne S. Miller
- $1,225,000, 1553 Cambridge Blvd., Marble Cliff, Lucas V. & Erin R. McKnight from Thomas P. & Deborah S. York
- $1,221,000, 107 Ashbourne Rd., Bexley, Brian D. Kemp & David C. Hogrefe from Tracey A. Bowman
- $1,205,000, 1890 Tremont Rd., Upper Arlington, Brad & Sarah Royalty from Michael G. & Christine K. Halvey
- $1,203,000, 1190 Lincoln Rd., Grandview Heights, Lisa Rene & Jeremy David Young from Darren P. Berman & Ansley N. Splinter, trustees
- $1,175,000, 7640 Brandon Rd., New Albany, Dwight E. & Maisha O. Mosley, trustees, from Vinod & Parveen Makhija
- $1,155,000, 7284 Wilton Chase, Dublin, Rebecca Freedman & Christopher Kelly McGrath from Josh A. Peoples & Tiffany D. Peoples
- $1,150,000, 386 N. Drexel Ave., Bexley, Zachary M. & Danielle B. Sugarman from Brian D. Kemp & David C. Hogrefe
- $1,128,200, 9300 Donatello Drive, Dublin, Brian & Kathryn Vanderhorst from Marjorie B. Klass
- $1,125,000, 5019 Ravines Edge Ct., Powell, Bruce Williams & Joanne Kay Evans from Janet Smith
- $1,112,000, 1190 Regency Dr., Upper Arlington, Brandon D. & Gabrielle J. McIntyre from Thomas M. & Sheelah O. Buse
- $1,110,650, 250 W. Spring St., Unit 711, Columbus, Rodney A. Hathaway from Sheldon & Tracy Retchin
- $1,105,000, 79 Ashbourne Rd., Bexley, Panqing He & Chester Daxe, trustees, from Alan C. Michaels
- $1,100,000, 4102 Stannage Close, New Albany, Dwight Thomas Dumpert & Carma Ann Caughlin, trustees, from Kyung W. & Sarah H. Park
This story is from the September 2021 issue of Columbus Monthly.