Wallpaper is Making a Comeback, Jumpstart Your Design with Home & Garden's Pairings

Ana Piper & Rhianna Koebe

Rich botanicals. Subtle prints. Textured graphics. Organic textures.

Anything goes when it comes to wallcoverings. Choose from myriad styles to emphasize a small space, a big wall or an entire room. There’s nothing quite like luxuriating in a roomful of voluptuous posies positioned on every wall. Think Dorothy Draper roses or Billy Baldwin bamboo—the legendary designers, each with a big wallpaper persona. With the help of wallpaper giant, Schumacher, we’ve put together a few lively vignettes that we hope will freshen up anyone’s worldview.

All Abloom

An exotic twist in any room of the house, Schumacher’s Lotus Garden in jade pairs nicely with quiet furnishings, such as the Cabot bookshelves from Serena and Lily ($1,998) and and the Reya curved sofa in teal ($3,374) from Rove Concepts.

Life Disrupted

Perfect matching is no longer required. This subtle wallcovering makes it easy to implement a variety of patterns. Whether it’s your plan to emphasize natural wood grains, or to stay all bright with solid white or black furnishings—there’s plenty of space here for creative integration. The wallpaper is Deconstructed Stripe from Schumacher’s Made in America section. It’s easy to dress up for summer or winter holidays or, dare we say, add a touch of gray for a Buckeye celebration. Rove chest ($1,999) from Crate & Barrel, Ekedalen extendable table ($299) and chairs ($70 each) from Ikea.

Deep Contemplation

A sensual design, this textured print called Orient Express lends itself well for thoughtful rooms such as libraries and studies, living spaces and bedrooms. Pair with soft and velvety furnishings, such as these Belgian linen slipper chairs ($2,698) from Serena and Lily. Add in the Billy bookcase in dark blue ($179) from Ikea. Then, top it all off with the RH’s Glace round chandelier in brass ($3,206), which was inspired by midcentury Viennese fixtures. Designer Timothy Oulton’s piece evokes an ice sculpture in crystal.

This story is from the Fall/Winter 2021-22 issue of Home & Garden.