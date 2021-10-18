A Columbus Staycation: Three Days, Two Nights in the Short North

Sherry Beck Paprocki

If an out-of-town weekend isn’t possible this fall, rejuvenate yourself in the center of the city by treating Columbus like it’s a special occasion. With the Short North’s new focus on rooftop establishments, we’ve put together the ultimate, sky-high weekend for those who are hindered from traveling away.

The following plan features some interesting new views atop three rooftop decks, a spa visit, a museum tour and plenty of good eats. Be sure to make reservations as restaurants in this part of town often get booked early.

Friday

Afternoon

Check into one of the Short North’s newest hotels. From the most expensive to the least, choose from Le Méridien Columbus, The Joseph; the AC Marriott Columbus Downtown; or the Moxy Columbus Short North.

4 p.m.

Kick off the weekend in style at Lincoln Social, 711 N. High St. By arriving at this sky bar at opening time, you’ll get the best city views. Order up a few cocktails (or mocktails) and appetizers while you unwind among gentle breezes and gaslit fireplaces.

7 p.m.

It’s dinnertime. Whether it’s seafood at Del Mar SoCal Kitchen, standard fare at Forno Kitchen + Bar or a burger at Mac’s Proper Pub, there’s plenty to choose from in the Short North area.

Find more things to do and see:Subscribe to Columbus Monthly's weekly newsletter, Top Reads

Saturday

Morning

Take a quick jaunt to the North Market for a casual breakfast from Destination Donuts, Block’s Bagels or another vender there. Follow that with a massage appointment at The Joseph’s deluxe spa suites. (Spa appointments must be made in advance and a deep-muscle massage will cost around $125 per hour, with the option of booking the suite for an hour or more at an additional rate.)

Noon

After lunch at any of the Short North’s bistros visit local shops and galleries along North High Street.

4 p.m.

It’s time for drinks again. Walk over to the Canopy Hotel, 77 E. Nationwide Blvd., and take the elevator to the top floor for a sky-high perch at Goodale Station. You’ll get the Short North view from its front balcony and the Downtown view from its rear one. Stay here for small plates, or venture next door to enjoy the unique décor of Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse for dinner.

9 p.m.

Walk along High Street in the Short North with the other cool kids, just so you remember how it used to feel now that Gen Z is out in full force. End the evening with a nightcap at the AC Marriott’s new rooftop bar, Lumin Sky Bar & Kitchen, 517 Park St. Earlier visitors get better seats, but there’s plenty to see no matter where you’re sitting.

Sunday

Morning

It’s time to put your feet back on the ground. Plan a hearty brunch at The Guild House, which is adjacent to The Joseph. Wind up the weekend with a stop at the Pizzuti Collection of the Columbus Museum of Art. This museum was founded by world class modern art collectors Ron and Ann Pizzuti in 2011, and later granted to CMA.

The featured exhibition this fall is Nina Katchadourian: To Feel Something That Was Not of Our World. With its message of ”resourcefulness, hope and creative capacity,” the exhibit draws from the artist’s interviews with the oldest son of a family who was cast adrift in a lifeboat in 1972.

This story is from the October 2021 issue of Columbus Monthly.