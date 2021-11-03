Top 25 Residential Real Estate Transactions in Central Ohio Jan. to June 2021

Check out the biggest residential deals for Jan. 1 - June 30, 2021 in Central Ohio.

Columbus Monthly
1370 Loch Lomond Place, Powell

As provided by Columbus Dispatch researcher Julie Fulton. Statistics are gathered from the greater Columbus area, including Franklin and parts of other surrounding counties.

  1. $3,500,000; 15 Highgrove Rd., New Albany; Varun K. & Monica Mahajan from Esther Lynn Holdings LLC
  2. $3,000,000; 5932 Whittingham Dr., Dublin; Bradley J. Infante, trustee, from Jenna M. & Matthew J. Romeo, trustees
  3. $2,540,000; 5350 Olentangy River Rd., Delaware; Anthony D. & Deborah D. Grothouse, trustees, from Roush Leasing LLC
  4. $2,500,000; 300 Spring St., Unit 1904, Columbus; Robert Philips, trustee, from Sergeii Bobrovsky
  5. $2,365,000; 1370 Loch Lomond Place, Powell; Home Sweet Loch Lomond LLC from Varun & Monica Mahajan, trustees
  6. $2,239,000; 7690 Wills Run Lane, Blacklick; 99 Bay State LLC from Colts Neck Manor LLC
  7. $2,000,000; 5045 Squirrel Bend Rd., Upper Arlington; GMDH Properties LLC from Wesley C. & Ann S. Bates
  8. $1,850,000; 2525 Wimbledon Rd., Upper Arlington; Eamon & Katie C. Burgess from Douglas T. & Kerrii B. Anderson
  9. $1,825,000; 367 N. Columbia Ave., Bexley; Gabriel L. Coe from Yoaz Saar & Julie S. Saar
  10. $1,787,000; 912 Matthews Brook Lane, Powell; Lojo Ohio LLC from Paolo & Marilena Cugini
  11. $1,775,000; 7910 Ginger Place, Dublin; Josh A. & Tiffany D. Peoples from Edward Michael Pollina, successor trustee
  12. $1,750,000; 8566 Dunsinane Dr., Dublin; Clark & Dixie May from Shelley Jean Meyer, trustee
  13. $1,750,000; 8100 Tillinghast Dr., Dublin; Stephen Paul & Teresa Lynn Marohn, trustees, from Ann B. Mlicki, trustee
  14. $1,705,100; 5316 Lake Shore Ave., Westerville; Michael & Joella McNeil from George & Jocelyne Youssef
  15. $1,650,000; 1685 Hardin Lane, Powell; Ann Gallagher & James Hilz from Todd E. & Christina M. Cameron
  16. $1,650,000; 7940 Ginger Place, Dublin; Konstantine & Elizabeth Bourlas from Clark A. & Dixie J. May
  17. $1,626,000; 4489 Old 3C Highway, Westerville; Mario J. & Natalie T. Bianconi from Jacqueline S. Gray
  18. $1,620,000; 10509 Mackenzie Way, Dublin; Peter & Cheryl Suerken from Robin L. Brannan, trustee
  19. $1,600,000; 10122 Concord Rd., Dublin; Troy Allen from Sonia & Rubeal Mann
  20. $1,600,000; 4300 Riverside Dr., Upper Arlington; John Steven & Amanda Louise Sass from Sean Music & Emily Coleman
  21. $1,580,000; 7656 Wills Run Lane, Blacklick; Even Wang & Stacey Guan from Blaine M. Byers & Kendra L. Byers
  22. $1,575,000; 5106 Rosalind Blvd., Powell; Kayla L. & Michael S. Bell from Brandon L. & Becky K. Miller
  23. $1,550,000; 4026 Baughman Grant, New Albany; 1 Crescent LLC from Julie & Paul Liu
  24. $1,550,000; 3281 Milner Rd., Granville; Julie M. & Timothy Gary Wigal from James D. & Audrey L. Ogden
  25. $1,515,000; 7101 Armscote End, New Albany; Samuel R. & Karrie L. Short from David J. & Wendi G. Heaton

This story is from the Fall/Winter 2021 issue of Home & Garden.