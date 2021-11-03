Top 25 Residential Real Estate Transactions in Central Ohio Jan. to June 2021
Check out the biggest residential deals for Jan. 1 - June 30, 2021 in Central Ohio.
Columbus Monthly
As provided by Columbus Dispatch researcher Julie Fulton. Statistics are gathered from the greater Columbus area, including Franklin and parts of other surrounding counties.
- $3,500,000; 15 Highgrove Rd., New Albany; Varun K. & Monica Mahajan from Esther Lynn Holdings LLC
- $3,000,000; 5932 Whittingham Dr., Dublin; Bradley J. Infante, trustee, from Jenna M. & Matthew J. Romeo, trustees
- $2,540,000; 5350 Olentangy River Rd., Delaware; Anthony D. & Deborah D. Grothouse, trustees, from Roush Leasing LLC
- $2,500,000; 300 Spring St., Unit 1904, Columbus; Robert Philips, trustee, from Sergeii Bobrovsky
- $2,365,000; 1370 Loch Lomond Place, Powell; Home Sweet Loch Lomond LLC from Varun & Monica Mahajan, trustees
- $2,239,000; 7690 Wills Run Lane, Blacklick; 99 Bay State LLC from Colts Neck Manor LLC
- $2,000,000; 5045 Squirrel Bend Rd., Upper Arlington; GMDH Properties LLC from Wesley C. & Ann S. Bates
- $1,850,000; 2525 Wimbledon Rd., Upper Arlington; Eamon & Katie C. Burgess from Douglas T. & Kerrii B. Anderson
- $1,825,000; 367 N. Columbia Ave., Bexley; Gabriel L. Coe from Yoaz Saar & Julie S. Saar
- $1,787,000; 912 Matthews Brook Lane, Powell; Lojo Ohio LLC from Paolo & Marilena Cugini
- $1,775,000; 7910 Ginger Place, Dublin; Josh A. & Tiffany D. Peoples from Edward Michael Pollina, successor trustee
- $1,750,000; 8566 Dunsinane Dr., Dublin; Clark & Dixie May from Shelley Jean Meyer, trustee
- $1,750,000; 8100 Tillinghast Dr., Dublin; Stephen Paul & Teresa Lynn Marohn, trustees, from Ann B. Mlicki, trustee
- $1,705,100; 5316 Lake Shore Ave., Westerville; Michael & Joella McNeil from George & Jocelyne Youssef
- $1,650,000; 1685 Hardin Lane, Powell; Ann Gallagher & James Hilz from Todd E. & Christina M. Cameron
- $1,650,000; 7940 Ginger Place, Dublin; Konstantine & Elizabeth Bourlas from Clark A. & Dixie J. May
- $1,626,000; 4489 Old 3C Highway, Westerville; Mario J. & Natalie T. Bianconi from Jacqueline S. Gray
- $1,620,000; 10509 Mackenzie Way, Dublin; Peter & Cheryl Suerken from Robin L. Brannan, trustee
- $1,600,000; 10122 Concord Rd., Dublin; Troy Allen from Sonia & Rubeal Mann
- $1,600,000; 4300 Riverside Dr., Upper Arlington; John Steven & Amanda Louise Sass from Sean Music & Emily Coleman
- $1,580,000; 7656 Wills Run Lane, Blacklick; Even Wang & Stacey Guan from Blaine M. Byers & Kendra L. Byers
- $1,575,000; 5106 Rosalind Blvd., Powell; Kayla L. & Michael S. Bell from Brandon L. & Becky K. Miller
- $1,550,000; 4026 Baughman Grant, New Albany; 1 Crescent LLC from Julie & Paul Liu
- $1,550,000; 3281 Milner Rd., Granville; Julie M. & Timothy Gary Wigal from James D. & Audrey L. Ogden
- $1,515,000; 7101 Armscote End, New Albany; Samuel R. & Karrie L. Short from David J. & Wendi G. Heaton
This story is from the Fall/Winter 2021 issue of Home & Garden.