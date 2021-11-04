Top 25 Residential Real Estate Transactions in Central Ohio for July 2021

Columbus Monthly

As provided by Columbus Dispatch researcher Julie Fulton. Statistics are gathered from the greater Columbus area, including Franklin and parts of other surrounding counties.

$2,800,000, 10505 Hoover Woods Rd., Galena, Brenda J. Frecka, trustee, from Matthew W. Gibson, trustee $2,600,000, 10 Hawksmoor Dr., New Albany, Mark L. Lesh & Stephanie Gill from Midland Agency For Northwest Ohio Inc., trustee $2,350,000, 8400 Dunsinane Dr., Dublin, James P. & Jennifer L. Kennedy Manos from Charles C. Ungurean $1,800,000, 1701 Woodland Hall Dr., Delaware, Brenda Frecka from Daniel T. & Jennifer M. Soderberg $1,795,000, 12467 Robins Rd., Westerville, Wendi G. & David J. Heaton from Joey A. & Lisa K. Garner, trustees $1,780,000, 655 City Park Ave., Columbus, Frank S. Benson IV from Kimberly Arnold $1,775,000, 387 Parkview Ave., Bexley, Debra & Edward Boyer from Paymax Properties LLC $1,700,000, 1640 Roundwyck Lane, Powell, Eric Hyman Zagrans from Christopher K. Eaton & Colleen Eaton $1,695,000, 2249 Yorkshire Rd., Upper Arlington, Ryan Frederick Smith, trustee, & Belinda Jean Frazer, trustee, from James B. & Laura C. Redmond $1,685,000, 7100 Armscote End, New Albany, Carolyn A. White, trustee, from Olugbenga F. & Feyisayo Tolani $1,623,750, 2241 Dale Ave., Bexley, Meredith Weprin, trustee, from Mary & Donald J. Durivage Jr. $1,600,000, 1908 Woodlands Place, Powell, Lianbo Yu & Liu Qianyi from Andrew J. & Diane D. Harmening $1,500,000, 10547 Mackenzie Way, Dublin, Vlad Blumen & Natalie Dexter from Valentina A. Isakina & David A. Parker $1,480,000, 7711 Charlotte Hull Ct., New Albany, Nai Chu Chang & Catherine Wu from Ashleigh Elaine Behnke, trustee $1,450,000, 5430 Linworth Rd., Columbus, Jeffrey David Baumgartner & Amanda Elizabeth Ortlip from Susan K. Blackford, trustee $1,400,000, 2030 Aladdin Woods Ct., Marble Cliff, Richard A. Newcome from Alice Gavin Scott Larrimer LLC $1,400,000, 1911 Upper Chelsea Rd., Upper Arlington, Margaret & Robert S. Hoag II from Jeanne N. Schoedinger $1,324,000, 2101 Yorkshire Rd., Upper Arlington, John & Erin Wanke from 2101 Yorkshire Road LLC $1,250,000, 7007 Riverside Dr., Powell, Robert Bracco from Aaron M. & Brianne K. Fritz $1,240,000, 6180 Olentangy Blvd., Worthington, Christopher I. & Jill Bradley Taylor from Jeffrey B. & Sandra G. Burt $1,195,000, 1964 Collingswood Rd., Upper Arlington, Georgia Gia Bavelis, trustee, from Christopher & Laura Franckhauser $1,150,000, 1755 Cambridge Blvd., Upper Arlington, Jay Robert & Natalie J. Musser from Edward M. Solis & Nathan W. Brown-Solis $1,101,700, 11273 Cedar Crest Dr., Plain City, Douglas M. & Tiffany Anne Sexton from Bob Webb Jerome Village, LLC $1,100,000, 7476 Fenway Rd., New Albany, Gregory J. Betchkal & Susan F. Betchkal from Robert D. Patrella & Virginia L. Williams $1,100,000, 4567 Ackerly Farm Rd., New Albany, Laura & Crew Cypher from Amelia J. & Richard H. Jeffers

This story is from the October 2021 issue of Columbus Monthly.