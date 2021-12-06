Top 25 Residential Real Estate Transactions in Central Ohio for August 2021
Check out the biggest residential deals for August 2021.
Columbus Monthly
As provided by Columbus Dispatch researcher Julie Fulton. Statistics are gathered from the greater Columbus area, including Franklin and parts of other surrounding counties.
- $3,750,000, 5340 Muirfield Ct., Dublin, Edward D. A. & Michelle L. Sommer from James J. & Nicole S. Wisniewski
- $2,900,951, 250 W. Spring St., Unit 1114, Columbus, Ariel S. & Araya Levy from 245 Parks Edge Place LLC
- $1,950,000, 3 S. Ealy Crossing, New Albany, Jamie Thomas & Leslie Megan Brown from Ronald & Valerie Anne Robinson
- $1,875,000, 7131 Deacon Ct., Dublin, Kari B. Dietsch, trustee, from Michele D. Tenhunfeld, trustee
- $1,700,000, 6889 Chiswick Ct., Columbus, Mihir Ramesh & Ritu Bakhru from Andrew S. & Jennifer C. Neviaser
- $1,600,000, 297 Stanbery Ave., Bexley, Benjamen Edward & Juli Marie Kern from Neal A. & Linda R. Kayes
- $1,600,000, 4899 Oldbridge Dr., Upper Arlington, Daren S. Garcia from Stephen D. Brown
- $1,545,000, 7120 Deacon Ct., Dublin, Eric G. & Mary F. Jensen, trustees, from James E. & Jennifer Lynn Blank
- $1,535,000, 138 S. Parkview Ave., Bexley, Daniel A. Reinhard from HR Sugar Creek LLC
- $1,500,000, 4225 Gunston Hall, New Albany, Jessica Goldman & Timothy King from Joshua R. & Lindy Page Silverstein
- $1,475,000, 660 Woods Hollow Lane, Powell, James G. & Rachael C. Holm from Jeffrey W. Johns, trustee
- $1,466,300, 2200 Strathshire Hall Lane, Powell, Katherine Amy & Pankaj Tiwari from Genesis ITB LLC
- $1,450,000, 2620 Abington Rd., Upper Arlington, Jill C. Doody from Hussam A. Fustok & Fatme Bachir
- $1,430,000, 457 Glyn Tawel Dr., Granville, Theresa Nicole & Zachary Mark Gatton from Christine A. Baker
- $1,395,000, 1427 Roxbury Rd., Marble Cliff, James V. & Amy B. Wulf, trustees, from Margaret L. & Robert S. Hoag II
- $1,375,000, 17 N. Stanbery Ave., Bexley, Jonathan & Taylor Riewald from Joy P. & Kumi D. Walker
- $1,352,000, 3992 Old Poste Rd., Columbus, Old Post Road at 3992 LLC from John E. & Sheryl A. Reitter
- $1,322,383, 9353 Waterford Dr., Powell, Jonathan E. Kleber & Jaclyn N. Donadio from Dublin Manor LLC
- $1,300,000, 2118 Woodland Hall Dr., Delaware, John A. & Diana Davidson from Daniel L. McClurg
- $1,260,000, 2633 Alliston Ct., Upper Arlington, Sydney S. & Scott A. McLafferty from Geoffrey S. & Kristin N. Glaser
- $1,250,000, 33 N. Ealy Crossing, New Albany, Paul S. & Laura C. Williams from Deborah Sybert
- $1,201,000, 2401 Fair Ave., Bexley, Angela Sauer & Christopher Harry Pinkerton from Beth H. Jarvis, trustee
- $1,200,000, 9378 Pine Creek Dr., Powell, Katta Sivakanth & Danielle Dutton from George & Karen Greco
- $1,200,000, 6976 Hanbys Loop, New Albany, Kimberly Sperwer & Jay D. Holladay from Eric M. & Elizabeth Johnson
- $1,190,000, 5787 Summerwood Xing, Galena, Angela M. & Michael T. Walker from Neal Francis & Michele Leigh Niklaus
This story is from the November 2021 issue of Columbus Monthly.