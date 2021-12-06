Top 25 Residential Real Estate Transactions in Central Ohio for August 2021

Check out the biggest residential deals for August 2021.

As provided by Columbus Dispatch researcher Julie Fulton. Statistics are gathered from the greater Columbus area, including Franklin and parts of other surrounding counties. 

  1. $3,750,000, 5340 Muirfield Ct., Dublin, Edward D. A. & Michelle L. Sommer from James J. & Nicole S. Wisniewski 
  2. $2,900,951, 250 W. Spring St., Unit 1114, Columbus, Ariel S. & Araya Levy from 245 Parks Edge Place LLC 
  3. $1,950,000, 3 S. Ealy Crossing, New Albany, Jamie Thomas & Leslie Megan Brown from Ronald & Valerie Anne Robinson 
  4. $1,875,000, 7131 Deacon Ct., Dublin, Kari B. Dietsch, trustee, from Michele D. Tenhunfeld, trustee 
  5. $1,700,000, 6889 Chiswick Ct., Columbus, Mihir Ramesh & Ritu Bakhru from Andrew S. & Jennifer C. Neviaser 
  6. $1,600,000, 297 Stanbery Ave., Bexley, Benjamen Edward & Juli Marie Kern from Neal A. & Linda R. Kayes 
  7. $1,600,000, 4899 Oldbridge Dr., Upper Arlington, Daren S. Garcia from Stephen D. Brown 
  8. $1,545,000, 7120 Deacon Ct., Dublin, Eric G. & Mary F. Jensen, trustees, from James E. & Jennifer Lynn Blank 
  9. $1,535,000, 138 S. Parkview Ave., Bexley, Daniel A. Reinhard from HR Sugar Creek LLC 
  10. $1,500,000, 4225 Gunston Hall, New Albany, Jessica Goldman & Timothy King from Joshua R. & Lindy Page Silverstein 
  11. $1,475,000, 660 Woods Hollow Lane, Powell, James G. & Rachael C. Holm from Jeffrey W. Johns, trustee 
  12. $1,466,300, 2200 Strathshire Hall Lane, Powell, Katherine Amy & Pankaj Tiwari from Genesis ITB LLC 
  13. $1,450,000, 2620 Abington Rd., Upper Arlington, Jill C. Doody from Hussam A. Fustok & Fatme Bachir 
  14. $1,430,000, 457 Glyn Tawel Dr., Granville, Theresa Nicole & Zachary Mark Gatton from Christine A. Baker 
  15. $1,395,000, 1427 Roxbury Rd., Marble Cliff, James V. & Amy B. Wulf, trustees, from Margaret L. & Robert S. Hoag II 
  16. $1,375,000, 17 N. Stanbery Ave., Bexley, Jonathan & Taylor Riewald from Joy P. & Kumi D. Walker 
  17. $1,352,000, 3992 Old Poste Rd., Columbus, Old Post Road at 3992 LLC from John E. & Sheryl A. Reitter 
  18. $1,322,383, 9353 Waterford Dr., Powell, Jonathan E. Kleber & Jaclyn N. Donadio from Dublin Manor LLC 
  19. $1,300,000, 2118 Woodland Hall Dr., Delaware, John A. & Diana Davidson from Daniel L. McClurg 
  20. $1,260,000, 2633 Alliston Ct., Upper Arlington, Sydney S. & Scott A. McLafferty from Geoffrey S. & Kristin N. Glaser 
  21. $1,250,000, 33 N. Ealy Crossing, New Albany, Paul S. & Laura C. Williams from Deborah Sybert 
  22. $1,201,000, 2401 Fair Ave., Bexley, Angela Sauer & Christopher Harry Pinkerton from Beth H. Jarvis, trustee 
  23. $1,200,000, 9378 Pine Creek Dr., Powell, Katta Sivakanth & Danielle Dutton from George & Karen Greco 
  24. $1,200,000, 6976 Hanbys Loop, New Albany, Kimberly Sperwer & Jay D. Holladay from Eric M. & Elizabeth Johnson 
  25. $1,190,000, 5787 Summerwood Xing, Galena, Angela M. & Michael T. Walker from Neal Francis & Michele Leigh Niklaus 

This story is from the November 2021 issue of Columbus Monthly.