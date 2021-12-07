Giving Warmth This Season: 9 Gifts to Bring to Your Holiday Parties
No need to show up empty-handed to your holiday parties. Here are nine gifts that bring a bit of warmth this season.
Ana Piper
The hostess gift, forgotten during 2020, is back. We couldn’t be more eager for a chance, once again, to bring along presents when attending socially responsible gatherings. From locally made liquors and other treats to new barware and small luxuries, there’s always a reason to celebrate if you show up bearing these gifts.
This story is from the December 2021 issue of Columbus Monthly.