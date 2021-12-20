Top Central Ohio Sales: April to September 2021

TC Brown

There was a time in this magazine’s history that all houses that sold for more than

$1 million, and some much lower than that, were included in Central Ohio’s Top 25 list. But the skyrocketing prices of real estate have now changed all of that. Eight houses in August brought prices over $1 million and four more in September sold for at least that much money but didn’t make the cut. Below are some of the homes—and the owners—that did.

April

For the second time, financial adviser Clark May and his wife, Dixie, bought a home owned by a former Ohio State football coach. The couple paid $1.75 million for an 11,700-square-foot home in Muirfield Village owned by Urban and Shelley Meyer. Three years earlier, the Mays purchased the Dublin house owned by former Buckeye football coach Luke Fickell. The Meyer house, built in 1985, has seven bedrooms, four full baths and four half baths, four fireplaces, a large Florida room and a swimming pool on nearly 2 acres. The Mays sold the home they bought from Fickell in May for $1.65 million.

Find more Columbus stories:Subscribe to Monthly's weekly newsletter, Top Reads

May

Ann Gallagher, president of Gallagher Consulting Group Inc., and James Hilz, former executive director of the Building Industry Association and now director of Land Planning and Entitlement at PulteGroup, paid $1.65 million for a Dublin home on 7 acres featuring a stream, a pond and a ravine. The 1996 house has six bedrooms, including an 8,000-square-foot, first-floor owner’s suite, seven-and-a-half bathrooms, four fireplaces and a heated three-car garage.

June

Dr. Adan Mora Jr., chief of Critical Care Services at Mount Carmel Health System, and Leah Martinez purchased a four-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathrooms, 2,944-square-foot home in Upper Arlington for $1.375 million. Built in 1939, the renovated house includes a patio and an attached two-car garage.

July

James P. Manos, a financial adviser with Stifel, and Jennifer L. Kennedy Manos paid $2.35 million for a 10,000-square-foot house in Dublin overlooking the sixth green of the Muirfield Village Golf Club. The home features a 2,000-square-foot great room with glass walls, an owner’s suite with his and her spa bathrooms and three other guest suites with full baths. The main highlight, perhaps, in this 1991 home is an in-home car showroom with drive-in access from the five-car garage. The house also has a wine cellar, a 12-seat theater room, an indoor exercise pool and fitness room, and an in-law suite with its own kitchen.

August

Edward D. A. Sommer, president and owner of Retirement & Benefits group, and wife, Michelle, bought a 9,800-square-foot home in Muirfield Estates for $3.75 million from James J. Wisniewski, a former ice hockey defenseman for the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Robert J. Sarlls, president and CEO of Wyandot Inc. snack company, and wife Alice paid $1 million for a corner unit condominium overlooking the Scioto Mile.

September

Retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Michael Ferriter, president and CEO of the National Veterans Memorial and Museum, and wife, Margaret, purchased a $1.2 million, 5,430-square-foot, two-story home built in 1997 in New Albany. High ceilings accent the house, which features golf course views and five bedrooms, including two owner’s suites.

This story is from the December 2021 issue of Columbus Monthly.