Top 25 Residential Real Estate Transactions in Central Ohio for September 2021
Check out the biggest residential deals for September 2021.
Columbus Monthly
As provided by Columbus Dispatch researcher Julie Fulton. Statistics are gathered from the greater Columbus area, including Franklin and parts of other surrounding counties.
- $3,300,000; 1581 Woodland Hall Dr., Delaware; Robert Florea & Ashley Brannan from Christina M. Cunix, trustee
- $2,400,000; 4401 Kipling Lane, Upper Arlington; Seon Jeon & Jungdeun Lee from Barry D. & Ellen J. Edelman
- $2,250,000; 4199 Walnut St., Westerville; Brian & Dianna Pokosh from John K. & Lisa M. Vasconi
- $2,050,000; 250 W. Spring St., Unit 621, Columbus; Margaret & Richard Santulli from Jared Seth Jones
- $2,000,000; 1901 Upper Chelsea Rd., Upper Arlington; Dominic M. & Katherine E. Buzzacco from Michael A. Petrecca & Heather P. Grant
- $1,875,000; 8184 Kesegs Way, Blacklick; Patricia & Timothy H. Lucas from Monika Arora
- $1,530,000; 6645 Lake Trail Dr., Westerville; James & Jennifer Blank from Sandra L. Lomeo, trustee
- $1,525,000; 1 Miranova Place, Unit 2200, Columbus; Barbara F. Gasbarro, trustee, from Celeste A. Holschuh
- $1,500,000; 270 Valley Run Place, Powell; Josef Boumedienne from Robert D. & Christine Mace
- $1,468,500; 891 Matthews Brook Lane, Powell; SDA Properties LLC from Douglas & Saba Wood
- $1,300,000; 6970 Harriott Rd., Powell; Greygatsby LLC from David R. & Lynn M. Hokanson
- $1,260,000; 7489 Lambton Park Rd., New Albany; Michael Ferriter & Ellen Ferriter J. from Renee Claxton
- $1,250,000; 456 Partridge Bend, Powell; Ross D. & Erin Lanford from Angela M. & Roger L. Rawlins Jr.
- $1,250,000; 2029 Cambridge Blvd., Upper Arlington; Patrick M. Kennedy & Brittany N. Parsons from Norma L. Miller
- $1,250,000; 1695 Roxbury Rd., Upper Arlington; Rachel R. & Peter R. Unkovic from Stephen H. & Jennifer G. Thomson
- $1,155,700; 250 W. Spring St., Unit 1214, Columbus; Michael John Howkins from 245 Parks Edge Place LLC
- $1,150,000; 7762 Chetwood Close, New Albany; Christine A. Baker from Paul R. & Stephanie A. Ryan
- $1,120,000; 1441 Kearney Way, Delaware; Michael D. & Jill M. Foth from David Allison Frecka
- $1,100,000; 7290 S Berkley Sq., New Albany; Johan & Kelly Roos from Timothy M. & Jacqueline H. Sokol
- $1,100,000; 5540 Clark State Rd., Gahanna; Stephanie Zimmerman, trustee, from Richard S. Zimmerman Jr., trustee
- $1,100,000; 1911 Loudon Street Rd., Granville; Anthony J. & Amy Sax from Mary Lee Klark
- $1,100,000; 854 Newark-Granville Rd., Granville; Terra Nova Partners LLC from Elisabeth McKivergin, trustee
- $1,050,000; 1086 Case Rd., Delaware; Woodsedge Land LLC from Michael Lloyd Fisher
- $1,050,000; 387 E. South St., Worthington; Colin K. Baumgartner & Katherine A. Mccracken from Randy S. James
- $1,050,000; 100 Normandy Ave., Columbus; Hayley N. Scheer, Kurt A. Terrani & Evan Thomas from Pierre-Luc Dubois
This story is from the December 2021 issue of Columbus Monthly.