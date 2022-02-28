Top 25 Residential Real Estate Transactions in Central Ohio for November 2021

Check out the biggest residential deals for November 2021.

As provided by Columbus Dispatch researcher Julie Fulton. Statistics are gathered from the greater Columbus area, including Franklin and parts of other surrounding counties.

  1. $2,150,000; 1601 Abbotsford Green Dr., Powell; Michele D. Tenhunfeld, trustee, from Michael P. & Karen Rene Browning
  2. $1,550,000; 3720 Hyatts Rd., Powell; Matthew Raynor from Holly T. & Christopher M. Kotte
  3. $1,500,000; 9035 Dublin Rd., Powell; Harvey J. Mason Jr. & Brittany M. Burton from Albert J. & Johanna L. Hart
  4. $1,335,000; 4525 Ackerly Farm Rd., New Albany; Daniel Leach & Amy Yau from Jack Anthony & Angela Lillian Pestello
  5. $1,300,000; 3365 Hankinson Rd., Granville; Sandeep Palakodeti from Marc S. & Marsha J. Gerken
  6. $1,250,000; 2460 Abington Rd., Upper Arlington; Alison & Kyle Lopriore from 2460 Abington Road LLC
  7. $1,249,000; 2354 Kensington Dr., Upper Arlington; Paul & Emily Knowles from Elizabeth W. & Allen L. Handlan
  8. $1,225,000; 1753 Upper Chelsea Rd., Upper Arlington; Andrew & Lauren Sauer from Dale A. & Debra L. Weideling
  9. $1,150,000; 3920 Lewis Link, New Albany; Scott & Julie Cripps from Chad & Kathryn Evers
  10. $1,100,000; 5385 Medallion Dr., Westerville; Aleyda A. & Julio C. Rodriguez from John J. & Mary J. Krieger
  11. $1,100,000; 2126 Ellington Rd., Upper Arlington; Drew C. Logan & Rima Kang from Stephanie W. Costa
  12. $1,085,000; 5555 Stansbury Dr., Dublin; Michael & Cynthia Demyan from Melissa R. Oleszewski
  13. $1,040,000; 335 Bryn Du Dr., Granville; Kristen & Charles Campbell from Douglas A. Jones, et al.
  14. $1,020,900; 5702 Evans Farm Dr., Lewis Center; Asegid & Denise Kebede from 3 Pillar Homes LLC
  15. $1,000,000; 7698 Roxton Ct., New Albany; Angela M. & Nathan C. Thompson from Mark & Iyeba Minard
  16. $990,000; 6895 MacNeil Dr., Dublin; April Bott Moore from William F. & Julie T. Zito
  17. $980,000; 857 City Park Ave., Columbus; William Grobman & Melissa Gilliam from Nicholas B. Coenen & Emily M. Cygan
  18. $975,000; 1327 Daventry Lane, Powell; Stephen E. & Angelica M. Kelly from John A. & Diana Davidson
  19. $975,000; 11918 Township Rd. 406, Thornville; Tina A. Wade-Hairston from Sandra Birchfield
  20. $970,225; 250 W. Spring St., Unit 615, Columbus; Roger Willcut & Bryan Gasaway from 3 Arches Ventures LLC
  21. $965,000; 4181 W. Sudbrook Square, New Albany; Joseph Vaughan & Van Thomas Staros-Malinowski from Charles W. & Sallie E. Carey
  22. $960,500; 523 Cardinal Hill Lane, Powell; Brian Osborne & Christine Locke from Adam D. & Heather M. Sandahl
  23. $960,000; 8215 Dublin Rd., Dublin; Mark Schriml & Liz Kheng from Heidi L. Stevenson
  24. $940,800; 2177 Strathshire Hall Lane, Powell; William L. Lane, trustee, from Mary K. & Richard A. Lundy
  25. $915,000; 182 E. North Broadway, Columbus; Matthew & Courtney Hatchel from Ezra & Stacie Wallake

This story is from the February 2022 issue of Columbus Monthly.