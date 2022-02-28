Top 25 Residential Real Estate Transactions in Central Ohio for November 2021
Check out the biggest residential deals for November 2021.
Columbus Monthly
As provided by Columbus Dispatch researcher Julie Fulton. Statistics are gathered from the greater Columbus area, including Franklin and parts of other surrounding counties.
- $2,150,000; 1601 Abbotsford Green Dr., Powell; Michele D. Tenhunfeld, trustee, from Michael P. & Karen Rene Browning
- $1,550,000; 3720 Hyatts Rd., Powell; Matthew Raynor from Holly T. & Christopher M. Kotte
- $1,500,000; 9035 Dublin Rd., Powell; Harvey J. Mason Jr. & Brittany M. Burton from Albert J. & Johanna L. Hart
- $1,335,000; 4525 Ackerly Farm Rd., New Albany; Daniel Leach & Amy Yau from Jack Anthony & Angela Lillian Pestello
- $1,300,000; 3365 Hankinson Rd., Granville; Sandeep Palakodeti from Marc S. & Marsha J. Gerken
- $1,250,000; 2460 Abington Rd., Upper Arlington; Alison & Kyle Lopriore from 2460 Abington Road LLC
- $1,249,000; 2354 Kensington Dr., Upper Arlington; Paul & Emily Knowles from Elizabeth W. & Allen L. Handlan
- $1,225,000; 1753 Upper Chelsea Rd., Upper Arlington; Andrew & Lauren Sauer from Dale A. & Debra L. Weideling
- $1,150,000; 3920 Lewis Link, New Albany; Scott & Julie Cripps from Chad & Kathryn Evers
- $1,100,000; 5385 Medallion Dr., Westerville; Aleyda A. & Julio C. Rodriguez from John J. & Mary J. Krieger
- $1,100,000; 2126 Ellington Rd., Upper Arlington; Drew C. Logan & Rima Kang from Stephanie W. Costa
- $1,085,000; 5555 Stansbury Dr., Dublin; Michael & Cynthia Demyan from Melissa R. Oleszewski
- $1,040,000; 335 Bryn Du Dr., Granville; Kristen & Charles Campbell from Douglas A. Jones, et al.
- $1,020,900; 5702 Evans Farm Dr., Lewis Center; Asegid & Denise Kebede from 3 Pillar Homes LLC
- $1,000,000; 7698 Roxton Ct., New Albany; Angela M. & Nathan C. Thompson from Mark & Iyeba Minard
- $990,000; 6895 MacNeil Dr., Dublin; April Bott Moore from William F. & Julie T. Zito
- $980,000; 857 City Park Ave., Columbus; William Grobman & Melissa Gilliam from Nicholas B. Coenen & Emily M. Cygan
- $975,000; 1327 Daventry Lane, Powell; Stephen E. & Angelica M. Kelly from John A. & Diana Davidson
- $975,000; 11918 Township Rd. 406, Thornville; Tina A. Wade-Hairston from Sandra Birchfield
- $970,225; 250 W. Spring St., Unit 615, Columbus; Roger Willcut & Bryan Gasaway from 3 Arches Ventures LLC
- $965,000; 4181 W. Sudbrook Square, New Albany; Joseph Vaughan & Van Thomas Staros-Malinowski from Charles W. & Sallie E. Carey
- $960,500; 523 Cardinal Hill Lane, Powell; Brian Osborne & Christine Locke from Adam D. & Heather M. Sandahl
- $960,000; 8215 Dublin Rd., Dublin; Mark Schriml & Liz Kheng from Heidi L. Stevenson
- $940,800; 2177 Strathshire Hall Lane, Powell; William L. Lane, trustee, from Mary K. & Richard A. Lundy
- $915,000; 182 E. North Broadway, Columbus; Matthew & Courtney Hatchel from Ezra & Stacie Wallake
This story is from the February 2022 issue of Columbus Monthly.