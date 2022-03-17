Top 25 Residential Real Estate Transactions in Central Ohio for December 2021
Check out the biggest residential deals for December 2021.
Columbus Monthly
As provided by Columbus Dispatch researcher Julie Fulton. Statistics are gathered from the greater Columbus area, including Franklin and parts of other surrounding counties.
- $2,525,000; 9110 Tartan Fields Dr., Dublin; Sean Steven & Christine Ryman from Michael R. & Dawn R. Miller
- $1,600,000; 4112 Stannage Close, New Albany; Timothy S. & Danielle Marie Powell from Jeffrey S. & Stephanie H. Lobel
- $1,550,000; 7345 Pickerington Rd. NW, Canal Winchester; Mark & Keriann Ours from John L. & Donna M. Grundey
- $1,500,000; 324 Jackson St., Columbus; 324 Jackson LLC from Shannon Dean Keeran
- $1,500,000; 4615 Yantis Dr., New Albany; Robert Polite & Mariette V. Carson-Polite from Jawahar Palaniappan
- $1,400,000; 7528 Fenway Rd., New Albany; Leslie & Thomas Clarke from Christopher & Nina Lobst
- $1,384,000; 7593 Fenway Rd., New Albany; Jeffrey J. Eaton & Kristen S. Paradis from John P. & Jessica J. Sullivan
- $1,360,000; 2040 Upper Chelsea Rd., Upper Arlington; Emily C. & Nathan C. Craig from R. Scott Toop & Laura M. Rosene
- $1,319,000; 5105 Squirrel Bend Rd., Upper Arlington; Christopher E. Michels & Leila L. Reduque from Vinay Kumar Puduvalli & Deepa Sampath
- $1,250,000; 6570 Marshview Dr., Hilliard; Alyssa Pastorino & Peter Ewinger from Robert A. Florea
- $1,200,000; 7925 Dennison Ct., Dublin; Ronza Oweis from Halo Land Advisor LLC, trustee
- $1,190,000; 4611 Goodheart Ct., New Albany; AM Investment Solutions LLC from Steven & Michele Gurevitz
- $1,165,000; 361 S. Columbia Ave., Bexley; Jason & Jill Monus from Capital University
- $1,100,000; 8100 McKitrick Rd., Plain City; Carl Sailer & Jennifer Kraly Ey from Michael E. & Sue E. Zazon
- $1,000,000; 1828 Arlington Ave., Upper Arlington; Kateri & Arash Salavitabar from Nathan C. & Emily C. Craig
- $1,000,000; 3731 Head of Pond Rd., New Albany; Mariam Wajdi Younes & Dany Abou Abdallah from 3731 Head of Pond LLC
- $988,037; 4500 Crompton Dr., Upper Arlington; Eric R. & Carrie A. Keeneth from Brian K. & Edith A. Hajek
- $980,000; 3625 Eyre Hall Pass, New Albany; Paul Frederick & Mary A. Kenimer from Ram M. & Sri L. Nugooru
- $975,000; 519 S. Drexel Ave., Bexley; Capital University from Michael A. & Lesli C. Mautz
- $964,000; 14740 Woodtown Rd., Sunbury; Brian & Dawn Baker from Duane E. & Heidi A. Piper, co-trustees
- $925,000; 20 Chatham Rd., Columbus; Diego J. & Evelyn Fernandez from Emily S. Andrews
- $900,000; 5844 Central College Rd., New Albany; Christina L., Brad A., Brian D. & David A. Smith from Ahab Properties Ltd.
- $900,000; 4025 Bright Rd., Dublin; SKS Bright Road LLC from Stewart A. Maier
- $892,000; 11364 Sumner Way, Plain City; Lance R. & Brenda L. Hunt from Dublin Manor LLC
- $889,900; 10345 Split Rock Ct., Orient; Jarrod M. & Christi M. Williams from Randy M. & Bonnie S. Williams
This story is from the March 2022 issue of Columbus Monthly.