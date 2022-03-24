Making Big Statements with Upholstered Pieces

Ana Piper

Make Your Imprint

Get ahead of the trends when you take the time to customize your furnishings. Upholstered pieces can make big statements, start new conversations or simply tie together a room’s contents. In today’s retail environment, it may take longer to get exactly what you want but you’ll be happiest with a one-of-a-kind piece that provides a focal point or simply showcases your home’s style.

This story is from the Spring/Summer 2022 issue of Home & Garden.