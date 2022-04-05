TC Brown

With the development of condos, townhomes, flats and apartments there are many options for living in the Bridge Park District of Dublin. Demand in the area continues to remain robust, especially during a time that housing is scarce for baby boomers who are trying to scale down, as well as millennials who are looking for their first homes.

Since 2014, developer Crawford Hoying has built 106 multistory condo and townhome dwellings and 512 apartments within the 30-acre neighborhood along the Scioto River in Dublin.

Currently under construction is The Theodore, which will include 86 flat-style, high-end condominiums ranging from 515-square-feet studios to three-bedroom units. Prices range from $185,000 to $550,000.

By January, only the foundation for the new U-shaped building was in place, but units were already being snapped up, says Tom Goecke, the company’s principal broker for real estate. The Theodore will include a courtyard with a private pool, balconies and garages. It is expected to be ready for move-in by the beginning of 2023.

“We have 40 percent of the units presold before the product is complete,” Goecke says. “We are on pace to sell it out before we finish building it.”

It’s no surprise demand is strong from all age groups. With more than 20 restaurants, bars and retail outlets in the Bridge Park District, nearby access to walking and running trails, and Riverside Crossing Park’s pedestrian bridge that leads to historic old Dublin, the new neighborhood is shaping up very well.

Lindsay Weisenauer, director of communications and public information for Dublin, says the area recently was honored with a Gold Award from the International Economic Development Council in Public-Private Partnerships.

“The Bridge Park District has emerged as a premiere place to live, work, dine, shop and hang out,” she says. “That is something that is attractive to people across various age demographics.”

Bridge Park West, Crawford Hoying’s first building, opened in 2018 with 41 custom built condos in a seven-story structure built into the side of a hill. The units were priced from $550,000 up to $2.5 million and range from 1,500 to 5,000 square feet with attached garages. The building sold out a couple of years ago. Since then, resale of some units has been strong, Goecke says.

The second building in the neighborhood also quickly sold out. It included 22 units in Bridge Park Townhomes, ranging from 1,300 to 3,000 square feet. Units sold for between $350,000 to $800,000. They are the only townhomes in Bridge Park.

The Warren, a six-story condo building with 43 two- and three-bedroom units, ranged in price from $350,000 to $840,000. Units are 1,300 to 2,130 square feet.

The company also built and manages 512 apartment units (ranging from studios to three bedrooms) with 40 different floor plans. Rent is between $890 and $3,500 per month. Goecke says the company works with condo-buying customers so that they can live, temporarily, in apartments until condos are completed.

“We built a community and we stay in touch with everyone,” Goecke says. “It’s not just a destination; a lifestyle was created here.”

Crawford Hoying still owns a parcel of undeveloped land in Bridge Park but, for now, has no plans for development.

This story is from the Spring/Summer 2022 issue of Home & Garden.