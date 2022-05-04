Top 25 Residential Real Estate Transactions in Central Ohio for January 2022

Columbus Monthly

As provided by Columbus Dispatch researcher Julie Fulton. Statistics are gathered from the greater Columbus area, including Franklin and parts of other surrounding counties.

$2,400,000; 165 E. Deshler Ave., Columbus; Molly & Matt Bonakdarpour from Aaron T. Borchers $2,175,000; 4462 North Gate, New Albany; Karen L. Levin from Armando S. Correia & Lorraine G. Correia, trustees $2,000,000; 2164 Elgin Rd., Upper Arlington; Jill S. Kirila, trustee, from James R. & Adrienne A. Fowler $1,900,000; 336 S. Columbia Ave., Bexley; Elizabeth & Jordan Rosenthal from Carrie M. & Howell D. McCullough III $1,490,000; 1500 McCoy Rd., Upper Arlington; Jill M. & Stephanus V. Viljoen from Brian D. & Tamara J. Jepson $1,410,000; 258 Parkview Ave., Bexley; Jordan M. Elkind & Matthew Birkhold from Bruce C. & Sherri B. Lazear $1,400,000; 7277 Waterston, New Albany; Melinda C. & Paul D. Rogers from Steven Ronald & Carol Lynn Brault, trustees $1,385,000; 7548 Ogden Woods Blvd., New Albany; Ryan & Leah Sevey from Torsten & Tammy R. Krings $1,350,000; 108 Buttles Ave., Columbus; Abel & Audra Brown from Julia D. Valentine $1,350,000; 105 N. Riverview St., Unit 314, Dublin; Jeff & Marilyn Houck from John E. Waldron $1,200,000; 6666 Highland Lakes Place, Westerville; Janet T. & Alfred P. Sanfilippo from Thomas E. & Deborah L. Skladany $1,200,000; 14520 Center Village Rd., Galena; Kevin & Laura Webb from Peter L. & Kimberly L. Hill $1,172,940; 2592 Eastcleft Dr., Upper Arlington; Jeremy Daniel & Jennifer Davitz from Compass Homes Inc. $1,167,046; 3493 Reynoldsburg New Albany Rd., New Albany; New Albany Company LLC from Glyde A. Marsh Jr. $1,150,000; 2601 Bexley Park Rd., Bexley; Emily & William Inglis from John & Deborah Urton $1,150,000; 7319 Ealy Ct., New Albany; Theodore Lin & Min Li Yong from C. G. Reddy $1,100,000; 2670 Canterbury Rd., Upper Arlington; Allie & Eric Rosenberg from Jill M. Viljoen, trustee $1,100,000; 9340 Miller Rd., Johnstown; Alexis V. & Gary T. Keesee Jr. from Richard D. & Taran A. Schilg $1,096,000; 5761 Evans Farm Dr., Lewis Center; Yuchan Son & Sue Choi from Cua Builders Inc. $1,049,900; 898 Riverbend Ave., Powell; Tracy Lin Cook from Bruce D. R. & Deborah M. Prescott $998,000; 10854 Rock Rose Place, Plain City; Nils Jonas & Liza Fagerstrom Knutsson from John & Sharee Barker $995,000; 2296 Lewis Center Rd., Lewis Center; Benerji V. Gudapati & Sailaja Damineni from Grant W. & Suzanne C. Wagner $970,000; 858 City Park Ave., Columbus; Maria Kalorides & Nicholas Zografos from Bo N. Ewing & Jeffrey R. Jaicks $960,000; 2272 Tremont Rd., Upper Arlington; Jamie & Christopher David Barcelona from Peter P. Zafirides & Sophia Mihos $946,500; 16199 Robinson Rd., Plain City; Elliott C. & Abby J. Ward from Rachel L. & John H. Ward II

This story is from the May 2022 issue of Columbus Monthly.