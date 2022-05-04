Top 25 Residential Real Estate Transactions in Central Ohio for January 2022

Check out the biggest residential deals for January 2022.

Columbus Monthly
165 E. Deshler Ave.

As provided by Columbus Dispatch researcher Julie Fulton. Statistics are gathered from the greater Columbus area, including Franklin and parts of other surrounding counties.

  1. $2,400,000; 165 E. Deshler Ave., Columbus; Molly & Matt Bonakdarpour from Aaron T. Borchers
  2. $2,175,000; 4462 North Gate, New Albany; Karen L. Levin from Armando S. Correia & Lorraine G. Correia, trustees
  3. $2,000,000; 2164 Elgin Rd., Upper Arlington; Jill S. Kirila, trustee, from James R. & Adrienne A. Fowler
  4. $1,900,000; 336 S. Columbia Ave., Bexley; Elizabeth & Jordan Rosenthal from Carrie M. & Howell D. McCullough III
  5. $1,490,000; 1500 McCoy Rd., Upper Arlington; Jill M. & Stephanus V. Viljoen from Brian D. & Tamara J. Jepson
  6. $1,410,000; 258 Parkview Ave., Bexley; Jordan M. Elkind & Matthew Birkhold from Bruce C. & Sherri B. Lazear
  7. $1,400,000; 7277 Waterston, New Albany; Melinda C. & Paul D. Rogers from Steven Ronald & Carol Lynn Brault, trustees
  8. $1,385,000; 7548 Ogden Woods Blvd., New Albany; Ryan & Leah Sevey from Torsten & Tammy R. Krings
  9. $1,350,000; 108 Buttles Ave., Columbus; Abel & Audra Brown from Julia D. Valentine
  10. $1,350,000; 105 N. Riverview St., Unit 314, Dublin; Jeff & Marilyn Houck from John E. Waldron
  11. $1,200,000; 6666 Highland Lakes Place, Westerville; Janet T. & Alfred P. Sanfilippo from Thomas E. & Deborah L. Skladany
  12. $1,200,000; 14520 Center Village Rd., Galena; Kevin & Laura Webb from Peter L. & Kimberly L. Hill
  13. $1,172,940; 2592 Eastcleft Dr., Upper Arlington; Jeremy Daniel & Jennifer Davitz from Compass Homes Inc.
  14. $1,167,046; 3493 Reynoldsburg New Albany Rd., New Albany; New Albany Company LLC from Glyde A. Marsh Jr.
  15. $1,150,000; 2601 Bexley Park Rd., Bexley; Emily & William Inglis from John & Deborah Urton
  16. $1,150,000; 7319 Ealy Ct., New Albany; Theodore Lin & Min Li Yong from C. G. Reddy
  17. $1,100,000; 2670 Canterbury Rd., Upper Arlington; Allie & Eric Rosenberg from Jill M. Viljoen, trustee
  18. $1,100,000; 9340 Miller Rd., Johnstown; Alexis V. & Gary T. Keesee Jr. from Richard D. & Taran A. Schilg
  19. $1,096,000; 5761 Evans Farm Dr., Lewis Center; Yuchan Son & Sue Choi from Cua Builders Inc.
  20. $1,049,900; 898 Riverbend Ave., Powell; Tracy Lin Cook from Bruce D. R. & Deborah M. Prescott
  21. $998,000; 10854 Rock Rose Place, Plain City; Nils Jonas & Liza Fagerstrom Knutsson from John & Sharee Barker
  22. $995,000; 2296 Lewis Center Rd., Lewis Center; Benerji V. Gudapati & Sailaja Damineni from Grant W. & Suzanne C. Wagner
  23. $970,000; 858 City Park Ave., Columbus; Maria Kalorides & Nicholas Zografos from Bo N. Ewing & Jeffrey R. Jaicks
  24. $960,000; 2272 Tremont Rd., Upper Arlington; Jamie & Christopher David Barcelona from Peter P. Zafirides & Sophia Mihos
  25. $946,500; 16199 Robinson Rd., Plain City; Elliott C. & Abby J. Ward from Rachel L. & John H. Ward II

This story is from the May 2022 issue of Columbus Monthly.