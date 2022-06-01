Top 25 Residential Real Estate Transactions in Central Ohio for February 2022

Columbus Monthly

As provided by Columbus Dispatch researcher Julie Fulton. Statistics are gathered from the greater Columbus area, including Franklin and parts of other surrounding counties.

$1,750,470; 734 Jaeger St., Columbus; Howard Scott & Kathleen C. Howell from David M. Distefano & Karen L. Levin $1,700,000; 801 Autumn Lane, Powell; Terry Ayers from Raymond L. Benza & Edwina Chan $1,700,000; 3878 Rushmore Dr., Upper Arlington; Brett & Laura Buchanan from Charles C. & Carolyn Y. Spielman $1,675,000; 7705 Ogden Woods Blvd., New Albany; Kirstine N. & Robert A. Crawford, trustees, from Paula & Bryce Leachman $1,660,000; 5778 Clark State Rd., Columbus; Kelsey & Kevin Mueller from Alvin C. & Winnie W. Lai $1,650,000; 200 S. Drexel Ave., Bexley; Jonathan Edward Ramsden from Brian W. & Kimberly A. Fife $1,650,000; 11 Edge Of Woods St., New Albany; Amanda M. & Ian W. Bailey from Anthony S. & Sarah A. Greear $1,637,500; 4112 Stannage Close, New Albany; Robert R. & Kathy H. Navarro, trustees, from Timothy S. & Danielle Marie Powell $1,449,000; 107 Deshler Ave., Columbus; Matthew Bryan & Karissa Michelle Wyckhouse from 107 German Village LLC $1,400,000; 2040 Strathshire Hall Lane, Powell; Klaus O. & Carolyn P. Winkelmann from David C. & Susan D. Bell $1,365,000; 6868 Temperance Point Place, Westerville; Myron Lee & Linda Ann Ware from Eric M. & Annemarie Alm Lichter $1,300,000; 22 Preston Rd., Columbus; Yasmine Lacaillade from Warren Hunter & Caroline M. Louis $1,200,000; 6533 Taggart Rd., Delaware; M & M Taggart Road LLC from Joyce I. Yoakam, trustee $1,145,000; 9258 Advocet Dr., Powell; Adrian Moore & Louise Jala from Compass Homes Inc. $1,100,000; 1650 Ridgeway Place, Grandview Heights; Natalie & Adam Rocco from Clarence E. & Lachelle R. Simmons $1,050,000; 9238 Deer Path Ct., Powell; Ayman Abdallah & Amani Alboo from Mark R. Sheehan & Tammy M. Johnson, trustees $990,000; 7607 S. Goodrich Sq., New Albany; Federico & Laura Jennings Ochoa from Joanne M. Friess & John E. Lory $979,000; 5863 Willow Bend Lane, Westerville; Cynthia A. Wendling, trustee, and Mykkia Q. & Kile Cameron $915,000; 2845 Sunbury Rd., Galena; Ryan & Amy Wynia from Gary W. Long & Toby R. Jenkins $914,000; 871 Pullman Way, Grandview Heights; Joshua C. Uffman & Akexander J. Roberts from Joseph & Cathy Allocco $900,000; 8210 Patterson Rd., Hilliard; Charles K. & Cindi B. Hackney from Brian J. & Lori A. Beneville $877,678; 325 Medick Way, Worthington; David & Giannalisa Schumer from Laura M. Justice & Ian C. Mykel $876,000; 6642 Raynor Ct., Dublin; Tariq Khemees & Dhuha Alwan from Paige L. Suvag $868,500; 7424 Spruce Ct., Plain City; Zhong Lin & Yu Feng Zhao from Cameron & Laura Peck $852,500; 4503 Ravine Dr., Westerville; Morgan Brill & Dudley Wright from Monte Young & Peter Madrill

This story is from the May 2022 issue of Columbus Monthly.