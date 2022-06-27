Greater Columbus Home Prices Continue to Soar in Early 2022

TC Brown

The Central Ohio real estate market shrugged off a dreary winter with home prices up more than 13 percent compared to last year. With predictions that the area will be the nation’s fifth-hottest market in 2022, that trend is likely to continue. Over the fall and winter, nine homes in the Top 25 sold for more than $2 million.

Jeffrey Donaldson, owner and surgeon at Donaldson Plastic Surgery, and his wife, Elizabeth, paid nearly $2.2 million for a 7,000-square-foot home in New Albany nestled in a nearly 1-acre wooded lot. Built in 2011, the home features four bedrooms and five bathrooms, multiple outdoor entertainment areas and an owner’s suite with a spa bathroom. The house includes a wine cellar, a large media room and an English-style pub room.

Matthew Raynor, managing director and head of national accounts for Principal Global Investors, purchased a 6,000-square-foot, remodeled home built in 2001 on almost 7 acres in Powell for nearly $1.6 million. The house includes six bedrooms, a basement recreation room, a Florida room and a guest/pool house with a bedroom, full bath and a kitchen. A pole barn can hold up to 12 vehicles.

Mark Ours, owner and architect at modearchitects, and his wife, Keriann, owner and designer at kode create and kode home, paid nearly $1.6 million for a 4,200-square-foot home in Canal Winchester. The more than 7-acre wooded lot includes a 2-acre pond. Built in 1984, the six-bedroom, six-bathroom house features a great room with a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, vaulted ceilings and a chef’s kitchen that overlooks the pond, patio and firepit. The home also has a six-car garage.

Molly Bonakdarpour, a partner at Drive Capital, and her husband, Matt, chief data science and analytics officer for Root Insurance, paid $2.4 million for an 1885 home in German Village that was fully remodeled over three years, with its original woodwork restored. The nearly 4,500-square-foot, three-story house sits on the second-largest plot of land in the village. It has four bedrooms, six bathrooms and four fireplaces.

Dentists Elizabeth and Jordan Rosenthal, owners of Daily Dental & Bracesbar, purchased a 9,000-square-foot, two-and-a-half story, Bexley home built in 1911 for $1.9 million. The house includes six bedrooms, five full and three half baths and a separate carriage house apartment, renovated in 2017. The home features a great room, library, sunroom, second family room, an exercise room and a five-car garage.

Howard Scott Howell, chief strategy officer of U.S. pharmaceuticals for Novartis, and his wife, Kathleen, paid nearly $1.8 million for a four-bedroom, five-bathroom house in German Village that includes a lofted primary bedroom with a stone-lined shower. Built in 1889, the nearly 4,000-square-foot home features a chef’s kitchen that opens on an expansive family room, two fireplaces and a four-car carriage house that has a full guest apartment in it.

Anna Krupovlyanskya, owner of Bexley Premier Restaurant, purchased a nearly 5,000-square-foot home that includes cathedral ceilings, two-story windows and a sweeping spiral staircase in New Albany for $850,000. The four-bedroom, six- bathroom house, built in 1992, features a first-floor owner’s suite with a dual-sided fireplace and a limestone paved patio in the back. The finished lower level includes a den and space for a fifth bedroom or office.

This story is from the June 2022 issue of Columbus Monthly.