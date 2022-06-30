Show Your Patriotic Spirit With Seasonal Tableware and Décor
Set a festive mood for a Fourth of July celebration with dishes, tablecloths and serveware.
Ana Piper
Focus in on red, white and blue to set a festive scene for celebrating summer in all its glory. Pull out these patriotic colors for the Fourth of July to help guests get into a party mood. Retailers such as the local Elm & Iron and others are offering fresh new products that will serve you well this year and in many more years to come.
This story is from the July 2022 issue of Columbus Monthly.